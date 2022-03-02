Putin’s Ukraine border comments don’t apply to other former Soviet countries, says Kremlin

The Russian President has repeatedly said that Ukraine’s current territory was cobbled together by the Soviet authorities, carved out largely from Russia’s historic lands but emphasized that Russia "accepted the new geopolitical reality"

Photo :TASS
Photo :TASS

Russian President Vladimir Putin's view of how Ukraine's borders were drawn within the Soviet Union doesn't apply to other former Soviet countries, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"No, it doesn't apply," he said in response to a question, reports TASS.

However, Peskov declined to answer a question about how the president viewed the difference between the way borders had been drawn in Ukraine from that in Kazakhstan, for instance. "We cannot establish a platform for historical discussions at the moment even if we wanted to. I hope that you will have a chance to ask these additional questions at future press conferences and at the president's meetings with the media," he added.

The Russian head of state has repeatedly said that Ukraine's current territory was completely cobbled together by the Soviet authorities, carved out largely from Russia's historic lands. He emphasized, however, that Russia "accepted the new geopolitical reality" and facilitated the establishment of an independent Ukraine.

