Putin's plan is full victory by 2 March, says Russian ex-official

TBS Report
28 February, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2022, 03:13 pm

Putin’s plan is full victory by 2 March, says Russian ex-official

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to hold talks at a venue near the Belarusian border, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said

Photo :TASS
Photo :TASS

Russian President Vladimir Putin's initial order for the invasion of Ukraine was to "complete the military operation with a victory by March 2," Russia's former deputy foreign minister Andrei Fedorov has told Al Jazeera during an interview

Fedorov said on Sunday he was hopeful of announced talks between the two countries as Moscow continues its full-scale assault on its neighbour.

"There should be talks going on without preconditions. I know the position of my friends in Kyiv and the leadership of Ukraine. They are ready to sit and to talk, but without precondition," he said.

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to hold talks at a venue near the Belarusian border, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

