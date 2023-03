Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, March 20, 2023. Sputnik/Sergei Karpukhin/Pool via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the Kremlin on Tuesday for the start of formal talks expected to focus on the Ukraine crisis and deepening economic cooperation.

The two presidents shook hands and stood side by side for the playing of the national anthems before heading into the talks, footage from state television showed.