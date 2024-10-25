Putin warns of Middle East conflagration and debates Ukraine at BRICS

Russian President Vladimir Putin has told BRICS leaders that the Middle East is on the brink of an war on 24 October. Photo: Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin told BRICS leaders yesterday (24 October) that the Middle East was on the brink of a full-scale war after a sharp rise in tension between Israel and Iran, though the Kremlin chief also faced calls to end the war in Ukraine.

The BRICS summit, attended by more than 20 leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan, has shown the depth of Russia's relations beyond the Western world.

Much discussion at the summit in the Russian city of Kazan was dedicated to the war in Ukraine and the violence in the Middle East, though there were no sign that anything specific would be done to end either conflict.

"The degree of confrontation between Israel and Iran has sharply increased. All this resembles a chain reaction and puts the entire Middle East on the brink of a full-scale war," Putin, sitting beside Chinese President Xi Jinping, said.

Xi, speaking after Putin, said that China wanted a political settlement in Ukraine, and suggested joint efforts by Beijing and Brasilia offered the best chance of peace.

"We need to work for an early de-escalation of the situation and pave the way for a political settlement," Xi said.

On the Middle East, Xi said that there should be a comprehensive ceasefire Gaza, a halt to the spread of war in Lebanon and a return to the two-state solution under which states for both Israel and Palestine would be established.

'FLAMES OF WAR'

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian criticised international organisations, particularly the United Nations, for failing to end the conflict.

"The flames of war continue to rage in the Gaza Strip and cities of Lebanon, and international institutions, particularly the U.N. Security Council as a driver of international peace and security, lack the necessary effectiveness to extinguish the fire of this crisis," Pezeshkian told the BRICS.

Putin said that unless Palestinians got their state, they would feel the burden of "historical injustice" and the region would remain in "an atmosphere of permanent crisis with inevitable relapses of large-scale violence."

BRICS leaders in their summit declaration called for the establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable Palestinian state within the borders of 1967. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas attended the summit.

At one of the BRICS+ meetings on Thursday, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar sat in for Modi who also missed one of the group photographs. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said he could not travel to Russia due to a head injury.

China, which together with India buys about 90% of Russia's oil, supported more Global South countries joining the BRICS grouping in various formats, Xi said.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who was criticised by Kyiv for attending the meeting in Russia, said peace was needed in Gaza, Lebanon, Sudan and Ukraine.

"We need peace in Ukraine," Guterres told the BRICS+ meeting that was chaired by Putin. "A just peace in line with the UN Charter, international law and UN General Assembly resolutions."