Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with members of the Delovaya Rossiya (Business Russia) All-Russian Public Organization at the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, 3 February, 2022. PHOTO: Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin has told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that the goals of Russia's operation in Ukraine - its demilitarisation and neutral status - will be achieved, the Kremlin has said.

The pair shared a 90 minute call earlier on Thursday, reports BBC.

Putin said that any attempts by Kyiv to delay negotiations would result in Moscow adding to its list of demands.