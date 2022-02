Russia's President Vladimir Putin practises with Musa Mogushkov of Russian national judo team during a training session in Sochi, Russia, January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik/Kremlin

The International Judo Federation has suspended Vladimir Putin as honorary president and ambassador.

Putin is a judo black belt, reports the BBC.

The decision is one of a number of sport "sanctions" announced in recent days.

Russia's Formula 1 Grand Prix, due to take place in Sochi in September, has been cancelled.