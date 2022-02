Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, listens during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron after their talks Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 in Moscow. Russian President Vladimir Putin was back at the Kremlin in Moscow following his diplomatic foray to get support from China over the weekend during the Winter Olympics. Putin was hosting the prime meeting of the day Monday as his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron was on a mission to de-escalate tensions. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool)

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a telephone call with French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday as tensions spike in the crisis over Ukraine, the Kremlin said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the call was "on the president's schedule" for Sunday.