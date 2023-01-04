Putin sends off frigate armed with new hypersonic cruise missile

Reuters
04 January, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2023, 05:13 pm

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via a video link from the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia December 2, 2022. Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via a video link from the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia December 2, 2022. Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday sent a frigate off to the Atlantic Ocean armed with hypersonic Zircon cruise missiles.

In a video conference with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Igor Krokhmal, commander of the frigate named "Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov", Putin said the ship was armed with Zircon hypersonic weapons.

"This time the ship is equipped with the latest hypersonic missile system - "Zircon" - which has no analogues," Putin said. "This is a hypersonic sea–based system."

Shoigu said the Gorshkov would sail to the Atlantic and Indian oceans and to the Mediterranean Sea.

 

