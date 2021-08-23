Putin says vital to prevent spillover of ‘radical Islam’ from Afghanistan

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in an annual nationwide televised phone-in show in Moscow, Russia June 30, 2021. Sputnik/Sergei Savostyanov/Pool via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin told leaders in Central Asia on Monday it was vital to avoid any spillover of "radical Islam" into the region from Afghanistan and to keep "Islamist extremists" at bay, the Kremlin said.

Putin, in comments at an online summit of regional leaders, also said it was important to keep a close eye on the Afghan drug trade, reports the Al Jzeera.

At the meeting, Putin and Central Asian leaders voiced concerns that the ISIL (ISIS) armed group still had a foothold in Afghanistan and was a threat, the Kremlin said.

The leaders agreed to coordinate joint action on Afghanistan, it said.