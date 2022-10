FILE PHOTO - Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a video conference with a group of award-winning teachers at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, October 5, 2022. Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that he saw "no need" for talks with US President Joe Biden.

Speaking at a news conference in the Kazakh capital Astana, Putin said that he had not yet taken a decision on attending a Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia next month.