Putin says he hopes for constructive security talks with West

Reuters
21 December, 2021, 05:45 pm
21 December, 2021

He said Russia's proposals were no ultimatum, but it had nowhere to retreat over Ukraine - which Moscow says must never be allowed to join NATO or host the alliance's troops and weapons

Is Putin genuinely intent on attacking Ukraine? Photo: Reuters
Is Putin genuinely intent on attacking Ukraine? Photo: Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday he hoped for constructive talks with the United States and NATO on Russia's demands for security guarantees as there were signs the West was ready to work on the issue.

He said Russia's proposals were no ultimatum, but it had nowhere to retreat over Ukraine - which Moscow says must never be allowed to join NATO or host the alliance's troops and weapons.

