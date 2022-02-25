Putin ready to send a Russian delegation to Minsk to negotiate with Ukraine: Dmitry Peskov

Fighting is ongoing across all of Ukraine's territory. Let's sit down at the negotiating table to stop the killing of people."  Zelensky said

Photo :TASS
Photo :TASS

Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to authorize talks with Ukraine on a possible neutral status for the country, the Kremlin said Friday, according to the Interfax news service.

Putin's willing to take up Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's proposal to discuss neutrality and to send officials from the Kremlin and Russia's foreign and defense ministries to the Belarusian capital, Minsk, for discussions with representatives from the governmment of Ukraine, said Putin aide Dmitry Peskov, Interfax reported. 

The ruble and Russian stocks extended their day's gains on the Interfax report.

"Fighting is ongoing across all of Ukraine's territory. Let's sit down at the negotiating table to stop the killing of people."  Zelensky said. 

