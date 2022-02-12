Putin, Macron discuss Ukraine crisis by phone - reports

World+Biz

Reuters
12 February, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2022, 09:18 pm

Related News

Putin, Macron discuss Ukraine crisis by phone - reports

Reuters
12 February, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2022, 09:18 pm
Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, attend a joint press conference, in Moscow, Russia, February 7, 2022. Thibault Camus/Pool via REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, attend a joint press conference, in Moscow, Russia, February 7, 2022. Thibault Camus/Pool via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron discussed the Ukraine crisis in a telephone call that lasted one hour and 40 minutes on Saturday, Interfax news agency cited the Kremlin as saying.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov gave no further details.

French president Emmanuel Macron told Vladimir Putin on Saturday that sincere negotiations were incompatible with an escalation in tensions over Ukraine, the Élysée Palace said, report The Guardian.

Putin received Macron in the Kremlin earlier this week in the first summit Putin has held with a Western leader since the Kremlin began massing troops near Ukraine last year.

Top News

Putin / Russian President Vladimir Putin / French President Emmanuel Macron / Ukraine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A well-hidden female Koel. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Asian Koel: Shall I call thee Kokil, or but a wandering voice!

12h | Panorama
Tesla recalls 5,79,000 cars over potential boombox issue

Tesla recalls 5,79,000 cars over potential boombox issue

10h | Wheels
Why we love cars

Why we love cars

10h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

Hobbies our corporate leaders pursue

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Amazon boss owns superb collections, from 500-feet watch to robot dog

Amazon boss owns superb collections, from 500-feet watch to robot dog

1h | Videos
Shakib yet to sell in first bid in IPL auction

Shakib yet to sell in first bid in IPL auction

1h | Videos
Samsung launches S22 series to compete with iPhone

Samsung launches S22 series to compete with iPhone

1h | Videos
Engineers create bird-like robotic drone

Engineers create bird-like robotic drone

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

3
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

4
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

5
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director

6
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places