Putin instructs government to assess actions taken against Russia in WTO

Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the government to assess measures taken by countries in the World Trade Organisation (WTO) that restrict trade with Moscow, a document published on the Kremlin's website said.

Putin said in April that "illegal" restrictions on Russian companies by Western states ran counter to World Trade Organisation rules and told his government to update its strategy in the WTO by 1 June.

Putin has also ordered the government to "optimise" taxes for steel makers and coal miners, the Kremlin said on Friday.

Last month, Putin called for structural changes to Russia's metallurgical industry to counter Western sanctions, which he said were starving it of some components and restricting its ability to sell some goods abroad.