Putin instructs government to assess actions taken against Russia in WTO

World+Biz

Reuters
20 May, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2022, 06:50 pm

Related News

Putin instructs government to assess actions taken against Russia in WTO

Reuters
20 May, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2022, 06:50 pm
Picture: Reuters
Picture: Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the government to assess measures taken by countries in the World Trade Organisation (WTO) that restrict trade with Moscow, a document published on the Kremlin's website said.

Putin said in April that "illegal" restrictions on Russian companies by Western states ran counter to World Trade Organisation rules and told his government to update its strategy in the WTO by 1 June.

Putin has also ordered the government to "optimise" taxes for steel makers and coal miners, the Kremlin said on Friday.

Last month, Putin called for structural changes to Russia's metallurgical industry to counter Western sanctions, which he said were starving it of some components and restricting its ability to sell some goods abroad.

 

Top News

Russian President Vladimir Putin / World Trade Organisation (WTO) / Kremlin

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammad (Mejbah) Mejbahuddin, Former Senior Secretary, Economic Relations Division (ERD), Ministry of Finance, Government of Bangladesh. TBS Sketch

‘No project is being delayed too long at the moment’

3h | Panorama
Dr Shamsul Hoque, Professor, Civil Engineering, BUET. TBS Sketch

‘Planning commission only in the name, there are no planners’ 

3h | Panorama
Masrur Reaz. TBS Sketch

‘To ensure accountability, contract financing should be based on ‘performance based payments’

4h | Panorama
Professor Mustafizur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

Project delays and escalating costs are driven by frequent revisions and lack of good governance

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ways to retain body fragrance

Ways to retain body fragrance

5h | Videos
Gazipur restaurant that serves 150 food items

Gazipur restaurant that serves 150 food items

8h | Videos
How to prepare for a job

How to prepare for a job

9h | Videos
Putin's strategies to face Nato

Putin's strategies to face Nato

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

3
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

4
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

5
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

6
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire