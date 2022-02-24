Putin has chosen a premeditated war: Biden

TBS Report
24 February, 2022, 09:50 am
Last modified: 24 February, 2022, 10:41 am

US President Joe Biden responds to questions from reporters as he meets with his Competition Council in the East Room of the White House in Washington, US January 24, 2022. Photo: Reuters
US President Joe Biden responds to questions from reporters as he meets with his Competition Council in the East Room of the White House in Washington, US January 24, 2022. Photo: Reuters

US President Joe Biden has said that by ordering military operations in Ukraine, demands Kyiv forces surrender, Russian Presdient Vladimir Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering.

Biden made the remarks through an official statement on Thursday (24 February). 

Russian forces invade Ukraine after Putin orders attack

"The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces. President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering," Biden said. 

He said that "Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way."

The US President said that the world will hold Russia accountable.

"I will be monitoring the situation from the White House this evening and will continue to get regular updates from my national security team. Tomorrow, I will meet with my G7 counterparts in the morning and then speak to the American people to announce the further consequences the United States and our Allies and partners will impose on Russia for this needless act of aggression against Ukraine and global peace and security," he said.

"We will also coordinate with our Nato Allies to ensure a strong, united response that deters any aggression against the Alliance. Tonight, Jill and I are praying for the brave and proud people of Ukraine,"he added. 

