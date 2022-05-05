Putin apologises for foreign minister's Hitler remarks: Israel PM

Reuters
05 May, 2022, 11:00 pm
05 May, 2022, 11:00 pm

FILE PHOTO: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett attends a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister&#039;s office in Jerusalem April 10, 2022. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
FILE PHOTO: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett attends a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem April 10, 2022. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had apologised for his foreign minister's comments claiming Adolf Hitler had Jewish origins.

Bennett, after a call with the Russian leader, said he accepted the apology and thanked Putin for clarifying his position.

Bennett also said he asked Putin to consider allowing the evacuation of the besieged Azovstal steel works in the Ukrainian port of Mariupol. Bennett said he made that request following an earlier conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and that Putin promised to set up a corridor for civilian evacuation.

