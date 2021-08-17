Prince Andrew 'a person of interest' in Epstein probe - source

World+Biz

Reuters
17 August, 2021, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2021, 04:29 pm

Related News

Prince Andrew 'a person of interest' in Epstein probe - source

Investigators want to interview Andrew, Queen Elizabeth’s second son, about his friendship with Epstein as part of their inquiry into possible co-conspirators. As a person of interest he is viewed at least as a potential witness

Reuters
17 August, 2021, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2021, 04:29 pm
Duke of York, Prince Andrew. Photo: Reuters
Duke of York, Prince Andrew. Photo: Reuters

US prosecutors probing the activities of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and others linked to US financier Jeffrey Epstein consider Prince Andrew a person of interest in the investigation, a source familiar with the U.S inquiry said.

Investigators want to interview Andrew, Queen Elizabeth's second son, about his friendship with Epstein as part of their inquiry into possible co-conspirators, the source said. As a person of interest he is viewed at least as a potential witness.

Prosecutors in 2020 said Andrew had "sought to falsely portray himself to the public as eager and willing to cooperate" but had given no interview to federal authorities and had repeatedly declined requests to talk with investigators.

While Andrew remains a person of interest to prosecutors in the office of the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, they do not expect to be able to interview him in the foreseeable future, if ever, according to the source.

"He doesn't seem to want to talk to us," said the source.

Representatives of the Prince declined to comment.

Earlier this month, Virginia Giuffre, who has said she was abused by Epstein, filed a civil complaint against Andrew in Manhattan federal court. Giuffre alleges Andrew forced her to have unwanted sexual intercourse at Maxwell's London home.

Andrew has denied the allegation.

Epstein died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on charges of trafficking minors.

Ghislaine Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to charges that she procured teenage girls for Epstein to sexually abuse between 1994 and 2004. She is expected to go on trial in November.

Prosecutors last year sent the British government a formal request, known as a mutual legal assistance treaty (MLAT) submission, asking for access to the prince so they could talk to him.

The MLAT is a procedure used in criminal investigations to gather material from foreign countries which cannot readily be obtained on a cooperative basis.

Giuffre's lawyer had no immediate comment.

Top News / Europe / USA

Prince Andrew / Jeffrey Epstein

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Malal's concern on Afghanistan

Malal's concern on Afghanistan

3h | Videos
TBS Stories: Art galleries go virtual

TBS Stories: Art galleries go virtual

3h | Videos
Why don't girls have a pocket in their dress?

Why don't girls have a pocket in their dress?

3h | Videos
TBS Explainer: How the Taliban took over Afghanistan

TBS Explainer: How the Taliban took over Afghanistan

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Neubility develops autonomous food-delivery robots using vision-based localisation and path planning technologies. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

A 22-year old Bangladeshi entrepreneur making food-delivery robots in South Korea

3
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

4
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

5
Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 
Banking

Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 

6
Customers stage sit-in protest in front of E-orange office in Gulshan
Economy

Customers stage sit-in protest in front of E-orange office in Gulshan