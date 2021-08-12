Prince Andrew is not above the law: Scotland Yard head

The head of UK's Scotland Yard, Dame Cressida Dick, on Thursday said that "no one is above the law" when asked about rape claims made against Prince Andrew by a sex slave victim of his paedophile friend Jeffrey Epstein.

Cressida Dick revealed a third review into the case is under way - but insisted no Metropolitan Police investigation into the Duke of York is taking place, reports the Daily Mail.

UK's Metropolitan Police has previously twice ruled out a full investigation into claims young women and girls were alleged to have been targeted, trafficked, groomed, or abused in the UK by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. One of those victims, Virginia Roberts, claimed she was forced to have sex with the royal at Epstein's behest three times, including once at Maxwell's London mews house.

Roberts, now known as Virginia Giuffre, is suing Andrew in a New York court for alleged 'rape in the first degree', sexual battery and sexual abuse, claiming she thought she'd be murdered by Epstein if she didn't sleep with Andrew.

"Nobody is above the law. As a result of what's going on I've asked my team to have another look at the material," Dame Cressida said regarding the issue.

"We are of course open to working with authorities overseas, we will give them every assistance if they ask us for anything within the law obviously," the Scotland Yard chief said, adding that they would work with US law enforcement, including the FBI, if needed.

Prince Andrew has been accused by Roberts of "publicly feigning ignorance about the scope of Epstein's sex-trafficking operation and sympathy for Epstein's victims" and then refusing to cooperate with the FBI, who he has been encouraged to speak to for years.