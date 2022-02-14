'Pretty clear Russia is planning an invasion' - UK PM

World+Biz

TBS Report
14 February, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2022, 06:26 pm

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks outside 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, January 31, 2022. Photo :Reuters
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks outside 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, January 31, 2022. Photo :Reuters

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the "evidence is pretty clear" that Russia is planning an invasion of Ukraine.

On a visit to Scotland he says there are troops massing on the Ukrainian border and "all sorts of other signs that show that there are serious preparations" going on, report BBC. 

He says this is a "a very, very dangerous, difficult situation" but "there is still time for President (Vladimir) Putin to step back".

He is calling for more dialogue and urges Russia to avoid a "disastrous" invasion.

