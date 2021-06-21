President-elect Raisi: Iran's priority is improving ties with regional neighbours

World+Biz

Reuters
21 June, 2021, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2021, 08:54 pm

Related News

President-elect Raisi: Iran's priority is improving ties with regional neighbours

"Saudi Arabia and its allies should immediately stop their interference in Yemen," Ebrahim Raisi said in a televised news conference

Reuters
21 June, 2021, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2021, 08:54 pm
Iran&#039;s President-elect Ebrahim Raisi attends a news conference in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2021. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Iran's President-elect Ebrahim Raisi attends a news conference in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2021. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Iran's president-elect said on Monday that his government's priority would be improving ties with its neighbours in the Middle East, while calling on Saudi Arabia to immediately halt interfering in Yemen.

"Saudi Arabia and its allies should immediately stop their interference in Yemen," Ebrahim Raisi said in a televised news conference.

He added: "Iran wants interaction with the world ... my government's priority will be improving ties with our neighbours in the region."

Politics

Iran / Ebrahim Raisi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Wellbeing: Post Covid-19 complications part-2

TBS Wellbeing: Post Covid-19 complications part-2

12h | Videos
TBS World: Iran's political turnover and future of the nuclear deal

TBS World: Iran's political turnover and future of the nuclear deal

17h | Videos
A business that disregards environment

A business that disregards environment

17h | Videos
TBS World: An amphibious car

TBS World: An amphibious car

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

2
Pori Moni at the press briefing. Photo: Aopurno Rubel/TBS
Glitz

Pori Moni accuses businessman of assaulting and threatening her with murder

3
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 

4
100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme
Telecom

100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme

5
Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020

6
‘I went to the boat club trusting Omi’, says Pori Moni
Glitz

‘I went to the boat club trusting Omi’, says Pori Moni