Praying for 'martyred Ukraine', Pope urges halt to 'world war'

World+Biz

Reuters
07 September, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2022, 03:07 pm

Related News

Praying for 'martyred Ukraine', Pope urges halt to 'world war'

Reuters
07 September, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2022, 03:07 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Pope Francis on Wednesday called for a stop to the current "world war", calling on "everyone to be builders of peace" as he invoked special prayers for "martyred Ukraine."

"I am not forgetting the martyred Ukraine," Francis said at the end of his weekly audience in St Peter's Square.

"Faced with all the war scenarios of our time, I ask everyone to be builders of peace and to pray that thoughts and projects of harmony and reconciliation may spread throughout the world. Today we are living through a world war, let us stop please," the pontiff continued.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, the pope has on several occasions condemned the conflict, while at the same time holding back on direct criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"To the Virgin Mary we entrust the victims of every war, especially the dear Ukrainian population," Francis said, addressing thousands of pilgrims.

In June, he implicitly accused Russia of "armed conquest, expansionism and imperialism".

A month later, he said in an exclusive interview with Reuters that he wanted to visit Kyiv but also Moscow, preferably first, to promote peace.

Pope Francis / Ukraine crisis / Russia-Ukraine war

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The new British prime minister Mary Elizabeth Truss. Photo: Reuters

Liz Truss hopes to follow in the footsteps of Iron Lady Thatcher

1h | Panorama
Photos: Din Muhammad Shibly

Dry fish: Source of protein and income

3h | In Focus
January, Uber started it’s venture in Rangpur, the eighth division of Bangladesh. But coupled with inflation and price hikes, Uber’s already exuberant fares became steeper for the masses in the last few weeks. Photo: Uber

‘The commission we charge is fairly representative of the quality of service we provide’

5h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Toyota Celica GTS: The most practical sports car you can buy

5h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh-India sign MoUs on seven issues

Bangladesh-India sign MoUs on seven issues

8m | Videos
Liz Truss made new UK PM

Liz Truss made new UK PM

28m | Videos
Inadequate facilities hampering growth of Sheikh Hasina University

Inadequate facilities hampering growth of Sheikh Hasina University

33m | Videos
Photo: TBS

CyberOne humanoid robot

43m | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

3
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

4
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Dutch company acquires Petromax LPG, Cylinders for over Tk1,000cr

5
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

6
Bangladesh eyes $35b slice of Saudi market 
Economy

Bangladesh eyes $35b slice of Saudi market 