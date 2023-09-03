Pope, quoting Buddha, urges religious dialogue to fight fundamentalism

World+Biz

Reuters
03 September, 2023, 09:55 am
Last modified: 03 September, 2023, 09:56 am

Related News

Pope, quoting Buddha, urges religious dialogue to fight fundamentalism

The primary purpose of the pope's visit to Mongolia is to meet the country's tiny Catholic community, at 1,450 members one of the world's smallest. He is due to say a Mass for them later on Sunday

Reuters
03 September, 2023, 09:55 am
Last modified: 03 September, 2023, 09:56 am
Gabju Demberel Choijamts, the abbot of the Buddhists&#039; Gandantegchinlen Monastery, walks next to Pope Francis to attend an ecumenical and interreligious meeting at the Hun Theatre, during his Apostolic Journey in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia September 3, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Gabju Demberel Choijamts, the abbot of the Buddhists' Gandantegchinlen Monastery, walks next to Pope Francis to attend an ecumenical and interreligious meeting at the Hun Theatre, during his Apostolic Journey in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia September 3, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Calling himself one of the "humble heirs" of ancient schools of wisdom and quoting the Buddha, Pope Francis on Sunday urged all religions to live in harmony and shun ideological fundamentalism that foments violence.

Francis was speaking at an inter-religious meeting in the Mongolian capital and sharing the stage in an theatre with 10 other leaders - the type of gathering that Francis' conservative critics have assailed in the past.

The primary purpose of the pope's visit to Mongolia is to meet the country's tiny Catholic community, at 1,450 members one of the world's smallest. He is due to say a Mass for them later on Sunday.

Mongolia borders with China and the pope has also used trip to send an apparent message to Beijing, which had difficult relations with the Vatican, that governments have nothing to fear from the Catholic Church because it has no political agenda.

Since he started the trip, Francis has praised religious freedom in Mongolia, which was severely repressed while the country was in the Soviet Union's sphere of influence - a fact mentioned by one of the Buddhist leaders who addressed him.

"Religions are called to offer the world this harmony, which technological progress alone cannot bestow," Francis said after listening to addresses from leaders representing Mongolian Buddhists, Muslims, Evangelicals, Jews, Orthodox, Mormans, Hindus, Shintos, Bahais, and Shamans.

"Brothers and sisters, today we are meeting together as the humble heirs of ancient schools of wisdom. In our encounter with one another, we want to share the great treasure we have received, for the sake of enriching a humanity so often led astray on its journey by the myopic pursuit of profit and

material comfort," he said.

Francis quoted from a writings of the Buddha that says "the wise man rejoices in giving", noting it was similar to Jesus' saying "It is more blessed to give than to receive".

Conservative Catholics, such as Bishop Athanasius Schneider of Kazakhstan, have lambasted the pope for even attending such gatherings, calling them "a supermarket of religions" that diminished the status of the Catholic Church.

But the pope repeated on Sunday that he put great importance in "ecumenical, inter-religious and cultural dialogue". He said dialogue did not mean "to gloss over difference" but to seek understanding and enrichment.

He condemned "narrowness, unilateral imposition,

fundamentalism and ideological constraint", saying they destroy fraternity, fuel tensions and compromise peace.

"There can be no mixing, then, of religious beliefs and violence, of holiness and oppression, of religious traditions and sectarianism," Francis said.

Several of the leaders, including the rabbi and the shaman, imparted a special blessing from their religions on the pope, wishing him health and a long life.

Top News

Pope Francis / Mongolia / fundamentalism / Buddha

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Rajib Dhar

Undone by Uber: When ride-sharing takes a U-turn to ride-hailing

3h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Bringing nostalgia to life: Aresrora DW21 bluetooth vintage style speaker

19h | Brands
Photo: Collected

The multi-fx processors to fix your guitar tone

19h | Brands
Carnival Cruise is getting ready for launch next week. Photo: Courtesy

Carnival Cruise: A brand-new launch cum ferry that will save travel time

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How long will it take for robots to arrive at home?

How long will it take for robots to arrive at home?

26m | Tech Talk
PM opens country’s first elevated expressway

PM opens country’s first elevated expressway

17h | TBS Today
Public reaction to the opening of elevated express way

Public reaction to the opening of elevated express way

20h | TBS Today
India launches rocket to sun

India launches rocket to sun

21h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

3
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

4
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

5
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

6
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh