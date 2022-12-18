Pope marks 86th birthday giving awards for charity

World+Biz

Reuters
18 December, 2022, 09:25 am
Last modified: 18 December, 2022, 09:25 am

Related News

Pope marks 86th birthday giving awards for charity

Reuters
18 December, 2022, 09:25 am
Last modified: 18 December, 2022, 09:25 am
Pope Francis poses for a photo during his 86th birthday celebration as he meets with the delegation of Mother Teresa Award at the Vatican, December 17, 2022. Vatican Media/­Handout via REUTERS
Pope Francis poses for a photo during his 86th birthday celebration as he meets with the delegation of Mother Teresa Award at the Vatican, December 17, 2022. Vatican Media/­Handout via REUTERS

Pope Francis marked his 86th birthday on Saturday by rewarding three people involved in charity work, including a homeless man who gives other street dwellers part of the alms he receives.

The pope gave the three the Mother Teresa Prize as recognition of their different forms of charity. The nun, who died in 1997, worked among the poorest people in India and founded the Missionaries of Charity.

The homeless man was identified by the Vatican only by his first name, Gian Piero and his street name, Wué.

The other two honoured were Franciscan priest Hanna Jallouf, a Syrian who works in his country, and Italian industrialist Silvano Pedrollo for his work in building schools and bringing clean drinking water to the poor in developing countries.

Francis gave them the prize, a small globe of the world in a cube-shaped frame with an image of Mother Teresa holding a child, at a ceremony in the Vatican.

At the ceremony, the pope kissed the homeless man's hand and one of the nuns of the order founded by Mother Teresa put a flower garland around the pope's neck.

At a separate audience, Rome seminarians presented him with cake. No other particular birthday celebrations were planned.

Francis was born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires in 1936. Next March, he will mark the 10th anniversary of his election as head of the 1.3 billion member Roman Catholic Church.

Pope Francis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

As the wedding season is dawning on us, the demand for both rented and pre-owned items is surging. Photo: Tirtha Biswas/Filmism

Why not rent your wedding attire?

2h | Mode
TBS Illustration

Tips to prevent excessive skin drying in winter

1h | Mode
There are four or five such sculpture shops in Savar that do commissioned work and take orders to make animal statues and sculptures. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

When art is not art anymore

4h | Panorama
Ashy Drongo takes nectar. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Ashy Drongo: 'Never.. it asked a crumb of me.'

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A meal for a good deed

A meal for a good deed

1h | TBS Stories
FIFA World Cup Final Tactical Preview

FIFA World Cup Final Tactical Preview

2h | TBS SPORTS
Why the third-place decider is played?

Why the third-place decider is played?

16h | TBS SPORTS
Exclusive exhibition of Zainul Abedin at Gallery Chitrak

Exclusive exhibition of Zainul Abedin at Gallery Chitrak

18h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

2
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

3
Currently, Bangladesh has more than 50% excess electricity generation capacity, resulting in high capacity payments. PHOTO: MUMIT M
Energy

Payra Power Plant's coal import bills, loan payment stuck over dollar crisis

4
The global economy has witnessed the lowest global growth in 2019 since the 2009 recession. Photo: Bloomberg
Economy

Moody's places Bangladesh’s Ba3 ratings under review for downgrade

5
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

6
Bank Asia sues Western Marine Shipyard to recover Tk505cr
Economy

Bank Asia sues Western Marine Shipyard to recover Tk505cr