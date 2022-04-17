Pope condemns cruelty of Ukraine war at Easter vigil service

World+Biz

Reuters
17 April, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 17 April, 2022, 10:43 am

Related News

Pope condemns cruelty of Ukraine war at Easter vigil service

Reuters
17 April, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 17 April, 2022, 10:43 am
Pope Francis celebrates Christmas Eve Holy Mass in St Peter&#039;s Basilica at the Vatican, 24 December, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Pope Francis celebrates Christmas Eve Holy Mass in St Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, 24 December, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
  • Pope attended but did not preside at long service
  • Francis suffers from sciatica and knee pain
  • Ukrainian mayor who was detained by Russians attends Mass

Pope Francis condemned the cruelty of the war in Ukraine on Saturday at an Easter vigil Mass he attended but at which he did not preside, presumably because of leg pain that has forced him to curtail activities.

The Mass was attended by Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of Melitopol, who was detained by Russian forces last month and later freed in a prisoner exchange.

Italian Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re replaced the pope as the main celebrant at the service, which involved a procession in near-total darkness up the central nave of Christendom's largest church.

The pope sat at the front of Saint Peter's Basilica in a large white chair on the side, appeared alert and stood during the reading of the gospel.

He read his homily while sitting but in his normal voice and later rose to baptize seven adult converts to Catholicism.

The pope departed from his prepared text to acknowledge the presence of Fedorov, his family and three Ukrainian parliamentarians sitting in the front.

He spoke of the "darkness of war, of cruelty".

"All of us pray for you and with you. We pray because there is so much suffering. We can only give you our company, our prayers and say to you 'courage, we accompany you,'" Francis said.

He ended by saying "Christ is risen" in Ukrainian.

The Vatican said Francis met privately with the Ukrainian delegation before the Mass.

Presiding at the Mass, which was attended by 5,500 people, would have required long periods of standing during the chanting and gospel readings, genuflecting at the altar.

The 85-year-old pope suffers from sciatica, which causes pain in one leg and results in a pronounced limp. Recently Francis also has had a flare up of pain in his right knee.

The condition appears to come and go.

A programme issued by the Vatican on Friday listed the pope as chief celebrant at the Saturday evening service. The Vatican gave no official reason for the change.

On Friday afternoon, the pope was well enough to walk the entire aisle both at the start and the end of a Good Friday service in the basilica but he did not prostrate himself on the floor as he normally does during that service.

He had to curtail some of his movements during a trip to Malta at the start of April and also had to ask a cardinal to stand in for him at a Mass in December.

The Holy Week activities, which culminate on Sunday, mark the first time since 2019 that the public has been allowed to attend following two years of Covid-19 restrictions.

On Easter Sunday, the most important day in the Christian liturgical calendar, he is due to say Mass in St. Peter's Square and then deliver his twice-yearly "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and the world) message and blessing.

Europe

Pope Francis / Ukraine crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

All the products of KJ are entirely handmade and environment-friendly. Photo: Courtesy

KJ: Introducing lifestyle footwear to light up your day

28m | Mode
Minimalistic design, precise cutting and lightweight fabric with blissful embellishments are the pièces de résistance of the brand. Photo: Courtesy

Humaira Khan: A brand that bridges fast west with traditional east

1h | Mode
Is the stone crushing job an opportunity for women? Perhaps, yes, but they do this work as the region they live in offers few other alternative earning sources for women. Photo: Mumit M

How impoverished women keep the Nakugaon Port alive

1h | Panorama
After a two-year hiatus, jubilant crowds filled the streets again to celebrate the Bangla New Year. Photo: Joy Saha

The return of celebration

20h | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

Russia warns Sweden, Finland over joining NATO

Russia warns Sweden, Finland over joining NATO

1h | Videos
The surge of students going abroad for higher education

The surge of students going abroad for higher education

15h | Videos
Jobbarer Boli Khela to be hosted in Ctg

Jobbarer Boli Khela to be hosted in Ctg

15h | Videos
Upcoming movies in Eid-ul-Fitr 2022

Upcoming movies in Eid-ul-Fitr 2022

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

4
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

5
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

6
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals