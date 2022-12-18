Pope in 2013 signed resignation letter in case of bad health

World+Biz

Reuters
18 December, 2022, 09:20 am
Last modified: 18 December, 2022, 09:21 am

Related News

Pope in 2013 signed resignation letter in case of bad health

Reuters
18 December, 2022, 09:20 am
Last modified: 18 December, 2022, 09:21 am
FILE PHOTO: Pope Francis attends the weekly general audience at the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, December 14, 2022. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
FILE PHOTO: Pope Francis attends the weekly general audience at the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, December 14, 2022. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Pope Francis revealed in a new interview published on Sunday that after he was elected in 2013 he signed a letter of resignation to be used if someday severe and permanent health problems made it impossible to carry out his duties.

Francis, who turned 86 on Saturday and appears to be in good health except for a knee ailment, made the comment in an interview with the Spanish newspaper ABC.

Francis said he gave the letter to then Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone, who was a holdover from the previous papacy of Benedict XVI. Bertone remained in the position for about six months after Francis was elected on March 13, 2013.

Francis has often said he would resign if health impaired him from running the 1.3 billion-member Roman Catholic Church.

Francis was asked if he believed an official norm should be established for cases when health problems or an accident impeded a pope.

"I have already signed my resignation. Tarcisio Bertone was Secretary of State. I signed it and I told him: 'In case of impediment for medical reasons or whatever, here is my resignation'," Francis was quoted as saying.

"You have it. I don't know to whom Cardinal Bertone may have given it, but I gave it to him when he was Secretary of State," Francis said, adding he was revealing it for the first time in public.

In an interview with Reuters in July, Francis dismissed speculative reports his resignation was imminent and repeated his often stated position that he might resign someday if failing health made it impossible for him to run the Church - something that had been almost unthinkable before Benedict XVI, now 95, resigned in 2013. It was the first papal resignation in six centuries.

Since July, Francis has made three international trips - to Canada, Kazakhstan and Bahrain - and plans to visit Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan Jan. 31-Feb. 5.

He was to have made that trip last July but his knee problem forced its postponement. He now uses a cane for short walks and a wheelchair for longer indoor distances.

In the ABC interview, Francis said he believed Pope Paul VI (1963-1978) and Pope Pius XII (1939-1958) had signed similar resignation letters. Both pontiffs, however, died while in office.

Pope Francis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

As the wedding season is dawning on us, the demand for both rented and pre-owned items is surging. Photo: Tirtha Biswas/Filmism

Why not rent your wedding attire?

2h | Mode
TBS Illustration

Tips to prevent excessive skin drying in winter

1h | Mode
There are four or five such sculpture shops in Savar that do commissioned work and take orders to make animal statues and sculptures. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

When art is not art anymore

4h | Panorama
Ashy Drongo takes nectar. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Ashy Drongo: 'Never.. it asked a crumb of me.'

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A meal for a good deed

A meal for a good deed

1h | TBS Stories
FIFA World Cup Final Tactical Preview

FIFA World Cup Final Tactical Preview

2h | TBS SPORTS
Why the third-place decider is played?

Why the third-place decider is played?

16h | TBS SPORTS
Exclusive exhibition of Zainul Abedin at Gallery Chitrak

Exclusive exhibition of Zainul Abedin at Gallery Chitrak

18h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

2
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

3
Currently, Bangladesh has more than 50% excess electricity generation capacity, resulting in high capacity payments. PHOTO: MUMIT M
Energy

Payra Power Plant's coal import bills, loan payment stuck over dollar crisis

4
The global economy has witnessed the lowest global growth in 2019 since the 2009 recession. Photo: Bloomberg
Economy

Moody's places Bangladesh’s Ba3 ratings under review for downgrade

5
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

6
Bank Asia sues Western Marine Shipyard to recover Tk505cr
Economy

Bank Asia sues Western Marine Shipyard to recover Tk505cr