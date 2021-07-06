Plane with 28 on board crashes into sea in Russia's far east

Reuters
06 July, 2021, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2021, 03:38 pm

Plane with 28 on board crashes into sea in Russia's far east

The plane, an Antonov An-26 twin-engined turboprop, was en route from regional capital Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to Palana, a village in northern Kamchatka, when it lost contact with air traffic control, Russia's emergencies ministry said

Russian An-26 plane with the tail number RA-26085 is seen in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Russia in this undated handout image released by Russia&#039;s Emergencies Ministry on July 6, 2021. Russia&#039;s Emergencies Ministry/Handout via REUTERS
Russian An-26 plane with the tail number RA-26085 is seen in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Russia in this undated handout image released by Russia's Emergencies Ministry on July 6, 2021. Russia's Emergencies Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

An aeroplane with 28 people on board crashed into the sea on Tuesday off Russia's far eastern Kamchatka peninsula as it was preparing to land, RIA news agency reported on Tuesday.

The plane, an Antonov An-26 twin-engined turboprop, was en route from regional capital Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to Palana, a village in northern Kamchatka, when it lost contact with air traffic control, Russia's emergencies ministry said.

Several ships were en route to the crash site, RIA cited emergency services as saying.

There were 22 passengers and six crew on board, the ministry said. Village mayor Olga Mokhireva was among the passengers, the TASS agency quoted local authorities as saying.

The weather in the area was cloudy at the time, Interfax news agency said, quoting the local meteorology centre.

According to TASS, the plane was built in 1982.

