More than 1.5 million pilgrims from around the world have already amassed in and around Mecca for the Hajj, and the number is still growing as more pilgrims from inside Saudi Arabia join.

Saudi authorities expected the number of pilgrims to exceed 2 million this year.

General view of Mount Al-Noor, where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of the Koran through Gabriel in the Hira cave, ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS

An aerial view of Kaaba as Pilgrims perform Tawaf at the Grand Mosque, ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, June 11. REUTERS

A Muslim woman feeds pigeons at the Grand Mosque, ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, June 9. REUTERS

Pilgrims go around the Kaaba as they perform Tawaf at the Grand Mosque, ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, June 8. REUTERS

Pilgrims circle Kaaba as they perform Tawaf at the Grand Mosque, ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, June 11. REUTERS

Pilgrims gather at the Grand Mosque, ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, June 9. REUTERS