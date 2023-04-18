Photographer admits prize-winning image was AI-generated

After admitting to being a "cheeky monkey" and creating the prize-winning image using artificial intelligence, a photographer is declining a significant award.

The Sony World Photography Awards' creative open category winner, German artist Boris Eldagsen, said on his website that he would not be accepting the honour.

The winning image showed two ladies representing several generations in black and white, reports The Guardian.

Eldagsen, who studied fine art at the Sarojini Naidu School of Arts and Communication in Hyderabad, conceptual art and intermedia at the Academy of Fine Arts in Prague, and photography and visual arts at the Art Academy of Mainz, said in a statement on his website, said he "applied as a cheeky monkey" to find out if competitions would be prepared for AI images to enter. "They are not," he added.

"We, the photo world, need an open discussion," said Eldagsen. "A discussion about what we want to consider photography and what not. Is the umbrella of photography large enough to invite AI images to enter – or would this be a mistake?

"With my refusal of the award I hope to speed up this debate."

Because it was the first time an AI image has won a renowned international photography competition, he called it a "historic moment", adding: "How many of you knew or suspected that it was AI generated? Something about this doesn't feel right, does it?

"AI images and photography should not compete with each other in an award like this. They are different entities. AI is not photography. Therefore I will not accept the award."

Eldagsen proposed giving the award to a photography competition held in Odesa, Ukraine.

The move occurs at a time when there is intense discussion about the applications and consequences of artificial intelligence, with some offering ominous predictions that the technology is about to irreparably harm the human experience.

Recent advancements in the use of AI in chatbots, driverless cars, song-writing software and the development of pharmaceuticals has spurred the discussion. Google's chief executive, Sundar Pichai, said concerns about AI had kept him awake at night and warned that the technology can be "very harmful" if incorrectly deployed.

Before he was named the winner, Eldagsen reportedly told the World Photography Organisation that the photograph was "co-created" with artificial intelligence.

"In our correspondence, he explained how following 'two decades of photography, my artistic focus has shifted more to exploring creative possibilities of AI generators' and further emphasising the image heavily relies on his 'wealth of photographic knowledge'. As per the rules of the competition, the photographers provide the warranties of their entry.

"The creative category of the open competition welcomes various experimental approaches to image making from cyanotypes and rayographs to cutting-edge digital practices. As such, following our correspondence with Boris and the warranties he provided, we felt that his entry fulfilled the criteria for this category, and we were supportive of his participation.

"Additionally, we were looking forward to engaging in a more in-depth discussion on this topic and welcomed Boris' wish for dialogue by preparing questions for a dedicated Q&A with him for our website.

"As he has now decided to decline his award we have suspended our activities with him and in keeping with his wishes have removed him from the competition. Given his actions and subsequent statement noting his deliberate attempts at misleading us, and therefore invalidating the warranties he provided, we no longer feel we are able to engage in a meaningful and constructive dialogue with him.

"We recognise the importance of this subject and its impact on image-making today. We look forward to further exploring this topic via our various channels and programmes and welcome the conversation around it. While elements of AI practices are relevant in artistic contexts of image-making, the awards always have been and will continue to be a platform for championing the excellence and skill of photographers and artists working in the medium."