Photographer admits prize-winning image was AI-generated

World+Biz

TBS Report
18 April, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2023, 08:51 pm

Related News

Photographer admits prize-winning image was AI-generated

German artist Boris Eldagsen claims that his submission for the Sony World Photography Awards was intended to spark discourse

TBS Report
18 April, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2023, 08:51 pm
Boris Eldagsen’s award-winning picture. Photo: Collected from The Guardian
Boris Eldagsen’s award-winning picture. Photo: Collected from The Guardian

After admitting to being a "cheeky monkey" and creating the prize-winning image using artificial intelligence, a photographer is declining a significant award.

The Sony World Photography Awards' creative open category winner, German artist Boris Eldagsen, said on his website that he would not be accepting the honour.

The winning image showed two ladies representing several generations in black and white, reports The Guardian.

Eldagsen, who studied fine art at the Sarojini Naidu School of Arts and Communication in Hyderabad, conceptual art and intermedia at the Academy of Fine Arts in Prague, and photography and visual arts at the Art Academy of Mainz, said in a statement on his website, said he "applied as a cheeky monkey" to find out if competitions would be prepared for AI images to enter. "They are not," he added.

"We, the photo world, need an open discussion," said Eldagsen. "A discussion about what we want to consider photography and what not. Is the umbrella of photography large enough to invite AI images to enter – or would this be a mistake?

"With my refusal of the award I hope to speed up this debate."

Because it was the first time an AI image has won a renowned international photography competition, he called it a "historic moment", adding: "How many of you knew or suspected that it was AI generated? Something about this doesn't feel right, does it?

"AI images and photography should not compete with each other in an award like this. They are different entities. AI is not photography. Therefore I will not accept the award."

Eldagsen proposed giving the award to a photography competition held in Odesa, Ukraine.

The move occurs at a time when there is intense discussion about the applications and consequences of artificial intelligence, with some offering ominous predictions that the technology is about to irreparably harm the human experience.

Recent advancements in the use of AI in chatbots, driverless cars, song-writing software and the development of pharmaceuticals has spurred the discussion. Google's chief executive, Sundar Pichai, said concerns about AI had kept him awake at night and warned that the technology can be "very harmful" if incorrectly deployed.

Before he was named the winner, Eldagsen reportedly told the World Photography Organisation that the photograph was "co-created" with artificial intelligence.

"In our correspondence, he explained how following 'two decades of photography, my artistic focus has shifted more to exploring creative possibilities of AI generators' and further emphasising the image heavily relies on his 'wealth of photographic knowledge'. As per the rules of the competition, the photographers provide the warranties of their entry.

"The creative category of the open competition welcomes various experimental approaches to image making from cyanotypes and rayographs to cutting-edge digital practices. As such, following our correspondence with Boris and the warranties he provided, we felt that his entry fulfilled the criteria for this category, and we were supportive of his participation.

"Additionally, we were looking forward to engaging in a more in-depth discussion on this topic and welcomed Boris' wish for dialogue by preparing questions for a dedicated Q&A with him for our website.

"As he has now decided to decline his award we have suspended our activities with him and in keeping with his wishes have removed him from the competition. Given his actions and subsequent statement noting his deliberate attempts at misleading us, and therefore invalidating the warranties he provided, we no longer feel we are able to engage in a meaningful and constructive dialogue with him.

"We recognise the importance of this subject and its impact on image-making today. We look forward to further exploring this topic via our various channels and programmes and welcome the conversation around it. While elements of AI practices are relevant in artistic contexts of image-making, the awards always have been and will continue to be a platform for championing the excellence and skill of photographers and artists working in the medium."

Top News

AI / Photography award

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Source: Bloomberg via Getty Images

Lab meat sceptics, please just get out of the way

8h | Panorama
Although accompanying journalists were carrying cameras, the directorate had their own media team to upload videos of the raids on their verified Facebook page and YouTube. Photo: Masum Billah

Is the consumer rights body overreaching with mobile court raids?

9h | Panorama
Muhammad Zayed Hossen Jubayer. Sketch: TBS

Who let the screenshots out?

9h | Thoughts
Naser Ezaz Bijoy. Sketch: TBS

Cashless is priceless: Imagining a cashless life

10h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Special ferry for motor cycles across Padma

Special ferry for motor cycles across Padma

6h | TBS Today
Wagner chief wants Russia to declare end of war

Wagner chief wants Russia to declare end of war

5h | TBS World
At what age kids should get a smartphone?

At what age kids should get a smartphone?

11h | Tech Talk
The reason why CSGO hasn't been updated in a decade

The reason why CSGO hasn't been updated in a decade

11h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

3
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays

4
Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan
Economy

Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Compulsory Mangal Shobhajatra cancelled in schools, colleges 

6
Gonoshasthaya Kendra (GK) founder and trustee board member, Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury. Photo: Saikat Bhadra/TBS
Bangladesh

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury passes away