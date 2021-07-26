Philippines' Duterte says country cannot afford more lockdowns

World+Biz

Reuters
26 July, 2021, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2021, 04:45 pm

Related News

Philippines' Duterte says country cannot afford more lockdowns

"We cannot afford any more lockdowns lest our economy bleeds to the point of irreversible damage," Duterte said

Reuters
26 July, 2021, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2021, 04:45 pm
President Rodrigo Duterte talks to Vice-President Leni Robredo during the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) graduation ceremony in Camp Castaneda, Silang town in Cavite city, south of Manila, Philippines March 24, 2017. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco/File Photo
President Rodrigo Duterte talks to Vice-President Leni Robredo during the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) graduation ceremony in Camp Castaneda, Silang town in Cavite city, south of Manila, Philippines March 24, 2017. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco/File Photo

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday warned that prolonged Covid-19 lockdowns would inflict great damage on the economy, as he urged Filipinos to get vaccinated to help achieve herd immunity.

"We cannot afford any more lockdowns lest our economy bleeds to the point of irreversible damage," Duterte said in comments made during his final State of the Nation address before he steps down next year.

Coronavirus chronicle / Global Economy

Philippines / Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Home textile buyers are heading to Bangladesh

TBS Today: Home textile buyers are heading to Bangladesh

21h | Videos
TBS Stories: How 7 students made the animation film Chilekothar Shepai

TBS Stories: How 7 students made the animation film Chilekothar Shepai

21h | Videos
TBS World: Mars rover to begin hunt for signs of life

TBS World: Mars rover to begin hunt for signs of life

21h | Videos
TBS Explainer: How Pegasus spyware works

TBS Explainer: How Pegasus spyware works

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass
Economy

CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass

2
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

3
Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses
Bangladesh

Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses

4
Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link
Infrastructure

Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link

5
Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities
Economy

Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cooking oil can be used as tool to reduce child marriage in Bangladesh, US study finds