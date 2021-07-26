Philippines' Duterte says country cannot afford more lockdowns

President Rodrigo Duterte talks to Vice-President Leni Robredo during the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) graduation ceremony in Camp Castaneda, Silang town in Cavite city, south of Manila, Philippines March 24, 2017. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco/File Photo

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday warned that prolonged Covid-19 lockdowns would inflict great damage on the economy, as he urged Filipinos to get vaccinated to help achieve herd immunity.

"We cannot afford any more lockdowns lest our economy bleeds to the point of irreversible damage," Duterte said in comments made during his final State of the Nation address before he steps down next year.