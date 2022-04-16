Philippine storm death toll rises to 167, 110 missing

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
16 April, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 16 April, 2022, 10:38 am

Related News

Philippine storm death toll rises to 167, 110 missing

BSS/AFP
16 April, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 16 April, 2022, 10:38 am
Philippine storm death toll rises to 167, 110 missing

The death toll from the landslides and flooding spawned by tropical storm Megi has risen to 167, with 110 still missing, the government said on Saturday. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported that 164 died in the central Philippines and three in the southern Philippines.

The agency, which culls reports from the provinces affected by disasters, added that there are 110 more missing in the central Philippines.

Megi dumped rains in the central and southern Philippine regions before and after it hit land on April 10, inundating many areas and setting off landslides in several villages in Baybay City and Abuyog town in Leyte province. On Friday, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte visited the devastated province and handed relief goods to the survivors.

He conducted an aerial inspection of the villages buried by mudslides. The central Philippines is in the typhoon alley and usually the gateway of typhoons to the country. Landslides and flash floods are common across the Philippines during the rainy season, especially when typhoons hit.

The Philippines is one of the most disaster-prone countries in the world, mainly due to its location in the Pacific Ring of Fire and Pacific typhoon belt. On average, this archipelagic country experiences 20 typhoons every year, some of which are intense and destructive.

Megi is the first storm to batter the Southeast Asian country this year.

Philippine storm / Storm / Flood

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

People are exploring ways to invest money. Commodity exchange can fill the void 

3h | Panorama
Little Spiderhunter on Banana flower. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Little Spiderhunter: A good omen nearly lost from our villages

3h | Panorama
Thin, fast, loud: Generic Caferacer

Thin, fast, loud: Generic Caferacer

3h | Wheels
In FY 2018-2019, the total catch of ilish in Bangladesh was 533,000 tons. Pictured is ilish caught in Chandpur. Photo: Mumit M

Ilish: Reflection on memories and displacement

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Weird favorite foods of celebrities

Weird favorite foods of celebrities

1h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Twitter to get edit option?

3h | Videos
Veg price varies in different kitchen markets

Veg price varies in different kitchen markets

3h | Videos
Russia-Ukraine war threatens global economy: UN

Russia-Ukraine war threatens global economy: UN

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

3
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

4
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

5
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

6
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals