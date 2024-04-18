Pepsi recalls top-selling 'zero sugar' drinks for being full of sugar

American multinational beverage conglomerate PepsiCo has recalled one of its top-selling 'zero sugar' drinks after an investigation by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found that the beverage in fact does contain sugar.

The soda giant has recalled some sugar-free and caffeine-free Schweppes Zero Sugar Ginger Ale because they contain 'full sugar', according to the FDA investigation, reports the Daily Mail

In a report, the FDA said a total of 233 cases of 7.5-fluid-ounce cans (221 millilitres) cans shipped to Maryland, Pennsylvania and West Virginia were affected with sugar.

Citing PepsiCo officials, DailyMail.com reported that all the impacted products have been removed from store shelves.

However, customers who bought the product were advised to throw it away, particularly if they needed to monitor their blood sugar, such as in the case of diabetics.

The ingredients for Schweppes Zero Sugar Ginger Ale are carbonated water, malic acid, sodium citrate, sodium benzoate (preservative), aspartame, natural flavours, caramel colour, acesulfame potassium.

The values for total sugars and added sugars are listed as zero on the back of the can, according to Dailymail.com.

The impacted products have the code May 20 24 MAY20240520VS02164 - MAY20240550VS02164, the FDA said.

PepsiCo's move to withdraw the affected 'zero-sugar' drinks comes as Swiss multinational food and drink processing conglomerate Nestlé is facing severe criticism over a scandal regarding high-sugar baby foods.

According to a recent investigation report by Swiss development NGO Public Eye, traces of sugar and honey have been found in infant milk and cereal products Nestlé sells in many poorer countries, including Bangladesh, in violation of international guidelines aimed at preventing obesity and chronic diseases.

The amount of added sugar and honey in baby foods is higher in Bangladesh compared to India and Pakistan.

In Bangladesh, added per serving (in grammes) in Cerelac were found to be 3.3g. The added sugar content is declared on the packaging, but the associated risks are glossed over. The case was similar for Nido, another popular brand.

In India and Pakistan, it was 2.7g, although no declaration was found on the packaging tested from the latter.

In Nestlé's main European markets, including the UK, there is no added sugar in formulas for young children. While some cereals aimed at older toddlers contain added sugar, there is none in products targeted at babies between six months and one year.

Following the publication of the Public Eye report, shares of Nestle India Ltd dipped up to 5.4% on Thursday at Rs2,409.55 on the Bombay Stock Exchange

Shareholders of the company have also called for an increase in the number of healthy foods it offers amid the scandal.