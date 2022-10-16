People affected by hunger doubled in 3 years: UN chief

World+Biz

Hindustan Times
16 October, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2022, 12:35 pm

Related News

People affected by hunger doubled in 3 years: UN chief

Hindustan Times
16 October, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2022, 12:35 pm
World Food Day is observed to mark the founding of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in 1945.(FAO)
World Food Day is observed to mark the founding of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in 1945.(FAO)

Raising concern on the growing number of people who have been affected by hunger amid global concerns, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Sunday flagged a staggering figure. "The number of people affected by hunger has more than doubled in the past 3 years, (sic)," he wrote in a tweet.

The surge in this figure can be, arguably, attributed to coronavirus with the pandemic leading to strict curbs across nations since the first outbreak in China's Wuhan city in 2019. The head of the 193-member organisation stressed to move from "despair to hope and action" and "make nutritious diets available and affordable for all" in his post to mark the World Food Day.

What is World Food Day?

World Food Day is observed to mark the founding of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in 1945. On this day, worldwide awareness events are held to push for action for those who suffer from hunger and for the need to ensure healthy diets for all, leaving no one behind.

What is the theme for World Food Day 2022?

The theme for World Food day 2022 is "Leave no one behind." According to the FAO, although the world has made progress towards building a better world, "too many people have been left behind." The organisation also highlighted that enough food is produced today to feed everyone on the planet but the problem is access and availability of nutritious food.

Countries facing a food crisis

The Global Report on Food Crises2022 released in May by the Global Network against Food Crises underscored that about 180 million people across 40 countries will face inescapable food insecurity. Ethiopia, Nigeria, South Sudan, and Yemen have been marked as "hunger hotspots", with Egypt facing challenges due to the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia as both countries provided for 85 percent of Egypt's imports in 2020-2021.

Tunisia and Algeria are also struggling with food security issues to meet the demands of their population. Since the regime change in Afghanistan with the Taliban governing the country now, the food crisis has worsened as "92 percent of the population faces insufficient food consumption, while 57 percent of households resort to crisis-level coping strategies to get by" as per World Food Programme's (WFP) food security update.

Top News

World Food Day / UN / World Hunger

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Caption: Nusrat Akhtar Lopa, a popular online brand promoter, during a live video.

'The more followers, the higher you earn': Step into the world of online brand promoters

4h | Panorama
Lessons in focus management

Lessons in focus management

2h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The global energy order is unravelling fast: Welcome to World War E

1h | Panorama
A female Barn Swallow. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Bevy of Barn Swallows: 'One swallow does not make a spring'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Is the end near for the Russia-Ukraine War?

2h | Videos
Details of 2022 T20 World Cup

Details of 2022 T20 World Cup

15h | Videos
Flying car takes public flight in Dubai

Flying car takes public flight in Dubai

15h | Videos
Flop in theatres, 'Lal Singh Chadha' shines on OTT

Flop in theatres, 'Lal Singh Chadha' shines on OTT

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

5
A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones
Telecom

A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones

6
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back