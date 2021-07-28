Pegasus spyware owner company Novalpina to be liquidated

World+Biz

TBS Report
28 July, 2021, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2021, 05:17 pm

Related News

Pegasus spyware owner company Novalpina to be liquidated

Novalpina Capital bought the NSO Group in 2019. The company is to be wound up following a months-long dispute between its three principals and controversy over its ownership of the NSO Group

TBS Report
28 July, 2021, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2021, 05:17 pm
NSO&#039;s spyware Pegasus has been used to infect the mobile devices of targets to extract messages and record calls. Picture: AP
NSO's spyware Pegasus has been used to infect the mobile devices of targets to extract messages and record calls. Picture: AP

London-based private equity firm Novalpina Capital, which owns NSO, the Israeli spyware company at the heart of the Pegasus scandal, is being liquidated.

The buyout firm behind the Pegasus surveillance technology which last week triggered a global outcry over its use is to be dissolved after its partners failed to resolve a bitter months-long dispute, reports the Sky News.

Novalpina Capital bought the NSO Group in 2019. The company is to be wound up following a months-long dispute between its three principals and controversy over its ownership of the NSO Group. Its liquidation leaves the future ownership of NSO unclear, just as the company is grappling with the fallout of a vast electronic espionage scandal.

Novalpina also owns the Estonian casino group Olympic Entertainment and French pharmaceutical company XO.

According to the Financial Times, Novalpina's investors "have until August 6 to decide whether to liquidate the fund with a fire sale of its assets, or appoint a third party to take control of it".

French business daily Les Echos reported that Novalpina was being liquidated to put an end to an "internal war" between its founders. But "the espionage scandal may have been the straw that broke the camel's back", it added.

Israeli firm's spyware used to target journalists' cell phones - reports

The NSO Group has been at the centre of a storm this month after an international media investigation claimed its Pegasus software was used to spy on the phones of human rights activists, journalists and even heads of state.

Thousands of Apple iPhones compromised by NSO's Pegasus spyware: Amnesty International

NSO has denied any wrongdoing, labelling the allegations "false".

It insists its software is intended for use only in fighting terrorism and other crimes.

Top News

Pegasus Spyware / NSO

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: FDA approval of Beximco’s ninth drug

TBS Money: FDA approval of Beximco’s ninth drug

2h | Videos
TBS Stories: Drones, a new dimension in videography

TBS Stories: Drones, a new dimension in videography

2h | Videos
TBS Today: Slow credit growth hinders economy recovery

TBS Today: Slow credit growth hinders economy recovery

1d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: How effective is the recent lockdown implementation?

TBS Current Affairs: How effective is the recent lockdown implementation?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

2
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

3
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

4
Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses
Bangladesh

Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cooking oil can be used as tool to reduce child marriage in Bangladesh, US study finds

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 