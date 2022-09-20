Peace is the only practical pathway to a better, fairer world for all people: UN chief

UNB
20 September, 2022, 06:15 pm
Peace is the only practical pathway to a better, fairer world for all people: UN chief

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has renewed the call for all people to do more than lay down their weapons re-affirming the bonds of solidarity they share as human beings and get down to the business of building a better, more peaceful world.

"Peace is a noble and necessary pursuit, and the only practical pathway to a better, fairer world for all people,"he said in a message marking the International Day of Peace that falls on 21 September.

Yet in too many places, in too many contexts, the UN chief said, they are failing the cause of peace.

The theme of this year's International Day of Peace — "End Racism, Build Peace" — reminds them of the many ways racism poisons people's hearts and minds and erodes the peace we all seek.

He said it is a time to observe 24 hours of non-violence and cease-fire.

"Racism robs people of their rights and dignity. It inflames inequalities and mistrust," he said, adding that it pushes people apart, at a time when they should be coming together, as one human family, to repair their fractured world.

Instead of fighting each other, Guterres said, they should be working to defeat "true enemies: racism, poverty, inequality, conflict, the climate crisis and the Covid-19 pandemic."

"We should tear down structures that sustain racism, and lift up human rights movements everywhere," he said.

"And we should drown out the vicious voices of hate speech with a united and sustained cry for truth, understanding and mutual respect," Guterres added.

