Pakistan accused of sending same relief it got from Turkey for floods

Pakistan has reportedly sent the same aid materials to Turkey that it had received during its devastating floods last year.

Authorities in Pakistan only changed the outer box of relief materials but forgot to change the boxes inside, reports Zee News.

The consulate general raised the matter before Pakistan's External Affairs Ministry and local media outlets expressed disappointment with the Pakistani government over the incident.

The disclosure has brought embarrassment to the Pakistani government and put the country in a tough spot in its relationship with Turkey.