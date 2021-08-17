Pak religious parties hail Taliban takeover in Afghanistan 

TBS Report 
17 August, 2021, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2021, 12:49 pm

Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman (L) and Jamaat-i-Islami chief Sirajul Haq (R). Photo: AFP
The religious parties of Pakistan on Monday hailed the 'victory' of the Tehreek Taliban Afghanistan and appreciated its leadership's policy of 'reconciliation and modesty'.

Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in a message to the Taliban said his party had called the attack of the US and Nato forces on Afghanistan an invasion from day one and declared the Afghan Taliban's resistance legitimate, reports the Dawn. 

"The JUI-F appreciates restoration of normalcy, peace, and policy of reconciliation, which the Afghan Taliban's leadership has initiated after securing victory," he said adding 'Mujahidin' had liberated their country from foreign invaders and their agents through sacrifices.

The JUI-F leader hoped that the Afghan Taliban would succeed in forming a stable Islamic Afghanistan through better strategy, wisdom and sincerity.

Jamaat-i-Islami chief Sirajul Haq also congratulated the Afghan Taliban and the people of Afghanistan and said the defeat of the American imperialist force in Afghanistan was a landmark victory for the entire Muslim community.

In a statement issued by the party's provincial secretariat, he said India, which was using the Afghan territory against Pakistan, had also been 'wiped out'.

Siraj said international norms and values were bulldozed to topple the Taliban government in 2001 and puppet governments were installed in Kabul afterwards.

He said the Afghan Taliban took over Kabul without bloodshed and violence amid negative propaganda unleashed by the western media.

The JI leader appreciated the announcement of general amnesty by the Afghan Taliban leadership and hoped that a stable and inclusive government would be established in Afghanistan in the coming days.

He said the new government would be reflective of aspirations of the Afghan people that would culminate in establishing the supremacy of Islamic laws.

Siraj said Pakistan and Afghanistan would set up good relations in future.

He said his party had always supported the resistance against foreign forces in Afghanistan and the stay of Afghan refugees in Pakistan.

The JI leader demanded of the Pakistan government not to allow the country's airspace for attacks in Afghanistan.

Also, the JUI-Sami welcomed the fall of Kabul to the Afghan Taliban and said the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in a peaceful way.

Addressing a news conference at the Peshawar Press Club on Monday, head of his own faction of the JUI Maulana Hamidul Haq said the Afghan Taliban achieved their objectives after 20 years long struggle full of selfless sacrifices.

Haq said the installation of the new Afghan government would take at least two to three weeks.

He said stability in Afghanistan would bring peace to Pakistan, so Islamabad should take decisions in favour of the new government in Kabul.

KabulHasFallen / Pakistan / Afghanistan / Taliban

