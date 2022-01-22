Pacific island goes into first ever lockdown

World+Biz

TBS Report
22 January, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2022, 04:48 pm

Related News

Pacific island goes into first ever lockdown

TBS Report
22 January, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2022, 04:48 pm
Pacific island goes into first ever lockdown

The remote pacific island nation of Kiribati has gone into first ever lockdown after passengers on the first international flight in 10 months tested positive for Covid.

Under the new measures, people have been told to stay at home and social gatherings are banned, report BBC.

Some 36 people on the flight from Fiji have tested positive. Four people have caught the virus from community transmission.

Until last week, Kiribati had recorded just two Covid cases.

Kiribati is one of the most isolated islands in the world. It is some 5,000km (3,100 miles) from its nearest continent, North America.

On Tuesday, the government confirmed that 36 of the 54 passengers had tested positive. It said in a post on Facebook that all passengers are currently being monitored by health officials.

All of the passengers on the flight are fully vaccinated, the government said.

However three members of the quarantine facility's security team have since tested positive. Another person who does not work at the facility has also contracted the virus, the government said.

The lockdown came into force on Saturday but it is not clear how long it will last.

People are not allowed to leave their homes unless for essential services. They can buy essential items from shops but only between 06:00 and 14:00.

"The only way that we can fight this virus is through complete vaccination," the office of President Taneti Maamau said on Facebook. "The public is urged to complete their vaccination doses in order to protect themselves and families."

It is not known what proportion of the 120,000 people in the country have been fully vaccinated.

Top News

Kiribati / pacific island Kiribati / lockdown

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A flock of ruddy shelducks. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Ruddy Shelduck: Is the ‘chokachokir mela’ in Bangladesh coming to an end?

8h | Panorama
The number of ‘ghost workers’ will grow as more of our communication and creative work goes online. Photo: Bloomberg via Getty

How Facebook and Amazon rely on an invisible workforce

7h | Panorama
Numerous graffiti or murals on the Jahangirnagar University are appreciated inside and outside the campus. Photo: Jannatul Tazri Trisha

Jahangirnagar University: 700 acres of graffiti canvas

9h | Panorama
A quick guide to dashboard warning lights

A quick guide to dashboard warning lights

8h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Pristine coral reef found off Tahiti

Pristine coral reef found off Tahiti

3h | Videos
Singara Price only one taka in Rajshahi

Singara Price only one taka in Rajshahi

22h | Videos
School, colleges shut again as virus surges

School, colleges shut again as virus surges

22h | Videos
3 Bangladeshi players in the ICC ODI team of the year

3 Bangladeshi players in the ICC ODI team of the year

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’

4
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre

5
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

6
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna