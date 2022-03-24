Over half of Ukrainian children displaced by war: UN

24 March, 2022, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2022, 03:31 pm

A woman with a child evacuates from a residential building damaged by shelling, as Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, in this handout picture released March 16, 2022. Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS
A woman with a child evacuates from a residential building damaged by shelling, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, in this handout picture released March 16, 2022. Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS

More than half of all children in Ukraine have been displaced from their homes since Russia launched its full-scale invasion on February 24, the United Nations said Thursday.

"One month of the war in Ukraine has led to the displacement of 4.3 million children - more than half of the country's estimated 7.5 million child population," the UN children's agency Unicef said in a statement, adding that 1.8 million children had fled the country as refugees and 2.5 million were now displaced inside Ukraine.

Ukraine crisis / Russia-Ukraine conflict / Russia-Ukraine war

