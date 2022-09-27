Optus, Australian govt clash over cyber attack amid reports of hacker retreat

World+Biz

Reuters
27 September, 2022, 09:55 am
Last modified: 27 September, 2022, 10:05 am

Related News

Optus, Australian govt clash over cyber attack amid reports of hacker retreat

Reuters
27 September, 2022, 09:55 am
Last modified: 27 September, 2022, 10:05 am
A woman uses her mobile phone as she walks past in front of an Optus shop in Sydney, Australia, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
A woman uses her mobile phone as she walks past in front of an Optus shop in Sydney, Australia, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Australia's No. 2 telecoms firm Optus, hit by a massive cyber attack, faced a barrage of criticism on Tuesday, with the government accusing it of trying to conceal the magnitude of the breach even as reports said hackers had deleted stolen data. ​​

The Australian federal government has blamed Optus for the breach, flagged an overhaul of privacy rules and higher fines, and suggested the company had "effectively left the window open" for hackers to steal data.

Optus Chief Executive Kelly Bayer Rosmarin said there was lot of "misinformation out there".

"Given we're not allowed to say much because the police have asked us not to, what I can say ... is that our data was encrypted and we had multiple players of protection," Rosmarin told ABC Radio.

"So it is not the case of having some sort of completely exposed API (application programming interface) sitting out there," Rosmarin added. An API allows two or more computer programs to communicate with each other.

Rosmarin said Optus had briefed authorities after the government's initial review of the incident. She said most customers understand that "we are not the villains" and that the company had not done anything deliberate to put data at risk.

Minister For Cyber Security Clare O'Neil said reports suggested the government's health insurance identification numbers formed part of the breach and that they were being offered for free and for ransom.

"Medicare numbers were never advised to form part of compromised information from the breach," O'Neil said. "Consumers have a right to know exactly what individual personal information has been compromised."

Singapore Telecoms-owned (STEL.SI) Optus revealed last week that home addresses, drivers' licenses and passport numbers of up to 10 million customers had been compromised in one of Australia's biggest data breaches.

Australian media reported on Tuesday that hackers have backtracked from their ransom demand of $1 million in cryptocurrency for not releasing sensitive data.

Stolen data posted in an online forum has been deleted and hackers have apologised to Optus, the reports said. Reuters could not immediately verify the accuracy of the reports.

The Australian Federal Police has been working closely with overseas law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, to find the perpetrators, authorities said.

Australia's Council Of Financial Regulators, which includes the central bank, on Tuesday said its members have been working together in response to the cyber attack.

Top News

Cyber attack / australia / Optus

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Montoliya aggregation centre is one of the 26 centres built by the UN&#039;s World Food Programme (WFP). Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Montoliya Aggregation Centre: A building that can sink back into the ecosystem

Now | Habitat
Flood victim Goni Mia had no other way but to send his wife and two daughters to Narayanganj to look for work. Photo: Masud Al Mamun

Migration, child labour and starvation: How Sylhet flood victims are coping with its aftermath

1h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Millennials of Bangladesh: The generation that grew in democracy, neoliberalism and disparity 

21h | Panorama
Samsung B Series TVs: The newest dimension to entertainment

Samsung B Series TVs: The newest dimension to entertainment

23h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Kakbarak language school launches in Bangladesh

Kakbarak language school launches in Bangladesh

14h | Videos
Federer-Nadal: An example of arch-rivals

Federer-Nadal: An example of arch-rivals

15h | Videos
What will be the consequences of nuclear bombing in Ukraine?

What will be the consequences of nuclear bombing in Ukraine?

15h | Videos
Freshwater mangrove from Ratargul swamp

Freshwater mangrove from Ratargul swamp

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

2
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

3
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh

4
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

5
Ritu Porna Chakma hospitalised after suffering head injury amid open-top bus parade
Sports

Ritu Porna Chakma hospitalised after suffering head injury amid open-top bus parade

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Economy

Forex reserves drop below $37b