One dead after police fire on protesters in Sri Lanka amid bailout talks with IMF

World+Biz

Reuters
19 April, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2022, 09:09 pm

Related News

One dead after police fire on protesters in Sri Lanka amid bailout talks with IMF

Reuters
19 April, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2022, 09:09 pm
People walk along the Pettah Market, amid the country&#039;s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 18, 2022. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People walk along the Pettah Market, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 18, 2022. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Summary

  • A dozen protesters injured in clashes with police
  • Sri Lanka hit by unrest over worsening economic crisis
  • IMF and Sri Lanka officials start talks in Washington
  • IMF agrees to consider request after Indian intervention

Sri Lankan police fired live ammunition to scatter protesters on Tuesday, killing one person and injuring a dozen more, as the country sought rapid financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to ease a worsening economic crisis.

Demonstrations have raged across the South Asian country of 22 million people for weeks, voicing anger against the government's mishandling of the economy that has led to shortages of essentials and prolonged power cuts.

Mihiri Priyangani, director of the Kegalle Teaching Hospital, said at least one protester was killed and 12 injured had been hospitalised, including two in critical condition, after clashes broke out between demonstrators and police in the central town of Rambukkana.

The deceased person had likely been shot, Priyangani told Reuters. "We are suspecting gunshot injuries but need a post-mortem to confirm the exact cause of death."

Disturbances erupted after police asked protesters to move away from a key railway line which they had blocked for hours, police spokesman Nalin Thalduwa said.

"To control the situation police fired at the protesters, which injured several protesters," Thalduwa told Reuters.

"Several injured policemen have also been hospitalised," he said, adding live ammunition and tear gas had been used to repel a crowd pelting stones and other objects. "Police are still in the area and attempting to restore calm."

Analysts have flagged political instability as a serious risk as Sri Lanka looks to negotiate a loan programme from the IMF, with a delegation headed by Finance Minister Ali Sabry kicking off formal talks in Washington on Monday.

The government is looking for assistance to help top up its reserves and attract bridge financing to pay for essential imports of fuel, food and medicines.

Shamir Zavahir, an aide to Sabry, said on Twitter that Colombo had asked for an IMF loan under the rapid financial instrument (RFI) window, meant for countries needing urgent balance-of-payment support. But the global lender was initially not inclined to grant the request, he said.

"The IMF has subsequently informed Minister Sabry that India had also made representations on behalf of Sri Lanka for an RFI," Sri Lanka's finance ministry said in a statement.

"It has been communicated that IMF will consider the special request made despite it being outside of the standard circumstances for the issuance of an RFI."

Sri Lanka's sovereign dollar-denominated bonds came under pressure again on Tuesday, with longer-dated issues falling as much as 1.4 cents in the dollar to trade at deeply distressed levels of just over 40 cents, Tradeweb data showed.

The financial crisis arose from the effects of government financial mismanagement, exacerbated by thecoronavirus pandemic, and as rising prices of fuel sapped foreign reserves. Fuel, power, food and medicines have been running low for weeks.

India weighs in

Sri Lanka is seeking $3 billion in the coming months from multiple sources including the IMF, the World Bank and India to stave off the crisis, Sabry told Reuters earlier this month.

Both India and China have already extended billions of dollars in financial support to Sri Lanka. Sabry met Indian counterpart Nirmala Sitharaman on the sidelines of the IMF deliberations, and both sides said they agreed to deepen their cooperation.

"India will fully support the deliberations of Sri Lanka with the IMF, especially on the special request made for expediting an extended fund facility," Sabry's office said, citing his meeting with Sitharaman.

Sources have told Reuters India would keep helping out its neighbour as it tries to regain influence lost to China in recent years. Beijing is one of Sri Lanka's biggest lenders and has also built ports and roads there.

Last week, Sri Lanka's central bank said it was suspending repayment on some of its foreign debt pending a restructure.

In the commercial capital Colombo, protests demanding the ouster of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa have dragged on for more than a week.

In parliament on Tuesday, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa - the president's elder brother - reiterated a call for a unity government that the opposition has rejected.

In a move to defuse the protests and demands for their resignation, the Rajapaksa brothers have also offered to reduce the executive powers of the president by amending the constitution.

"Together with the support of the president, we will move towards broad constitutional reforms," said Mahinda Rajapaksa, a former president himself. "We request support from the public, the opposition and all other stakeholders."

Top News

Nepal / Nepal economic crisis / Nepal protest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The production of rice and of tea sank precipitously, reducing Sri Lanka’s purchasing power while also causing food insecurity. Photo: Bloomberg

Sri Lanka shows the folly of fringe theories

7h | Panorama
The inflationary pressure in the Western developed countries has helped developing country exporters receive improved prices. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

‘Bangladesh neither has nor is pursuing an export-led growth paradigm’

11h | Panorama
Authentic kintsugi items are very expensive as the repairs are usually done in real gold, and the process takes a long time. Photo: Unsplash

DIY Kintsugi: Break it to beautify it

10h | Habitat
The living room has a deep green wall which doesn’t clash with the rest of the design ethos. Rather, it complements nature and holds the entire space together. Photo: Courtesy

How ‘product design and technology’ led an engineer to design an apartment

11h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

We have gas reserve for 10 years only-then what?

We have gas reserve for 10 years only-then what?

30m | Videos
Russia-Nato-Ukraine: Comparison of military power

Russia-Nato-Ukraine: Comparison of military power

30m | Videos
Shamset Tabrejee’s solo show at Kalakendra

Shamset Tabrejee’s solo show at Kalakendra

2h | Videos
Who are the richest sports club owners in the world?

Who are the richest sports club owners in the world?

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

4
Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots
Telecom

Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots

5
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh

6
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Dhaka airport third terminal construction outpaces target