Oil slips from seven-year high ahead of more US-Iran talks

World+Biz

Reuters
08 February, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2022, 07:02 pm

Related News

Oil slips from seven-year high ahead of more US-Iran talks

Eight rounds of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington since April have yet to result in an agreement on a resumption of the 2015 nuclear pact, with differences remaining over the speed and scope of the lifting of sanctions

Reuters
08 February, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2022, 07:02 pm
Crude oil storage tanks are seen in an aerial photograph at the Cushing oil hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, US, 21 April, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS/Drone Base
Crude oil storage tanks are seen in an aerial photograph at the Cushing oil hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, US, 21 April, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS/Drone Base

Oil slipped towards $90 a barrel on Tuesday ahead of the resumption of indirect talks between the United States and Iran, which could revive an international nuclear agreement and allow more oil exports from the OPEC producer.

A deal could return more than 1 million barrels per day (bpd) of Iranian oil, equating to more than 1% of global supply, to the market. The nuclear talks are due to resume in Vienna on Tuesday. read more

"If sanctions against Iran are lifted, global crude oil supply may receive much-needed support," said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Avatrade.

Eight rounds of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington since April have yet to result in an agreement on a resumption of the 2015 nuclear pact, with differences remaining over the speed and scope of the lifting of sanctions.

"Exports could resume swiftly if a nuclear deal is reached," said Tamas Varga of broker PVM. "But it is a big 'if'. The re-emergence of Iranian barrels is only a possibility at this stage."

Brent crude was down $2.02, or 2.2%, at $90.67 a barrel by 1110 GMT after hitting a seven-year high of $94 on Monday. US West Texas Intermediate crude fell $1.60, or 1.8%, to $89.72.

Both benchmarks have found support this year from rising global demand, Russia-Ukraine tensions, supply disruptions in producers such as Libya and a slow easing of 2020's record output cuts by OPEC and its allies.

Prices were also dented on Tuesday by comments from French President Emmanuel Macron, who said his meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin had helped to prevent a worsening of the Ukraine crisis.

Oil also came under pressure from the prospect of an increase in US crude inventories. Analysts estimate that inventories rose by 700,000 barrels in the week to 4 February.

The first of this week's two supply reports, from the American Petroleum Institute, is due at 2130 GMT.

OPEC / US-Iran

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Since the start of the year, Bitcoin has fallen by 12.5 percent. Photo: Reuters

After crypto’s cold winter, expect springtime for Web 3.0

5h | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director

8h | Panorama
An Internal Matter: The stories of those who campaigned in the US for the Liberation War

An Internal Matter: The stories of those who campaigned in the US for the Liberation War

9h | Panorama
Foldable doors have become popular as it’s a popular way to give rooms more natural light, space and flexibility. Photos: Shatotto, Principal Architect: Md. Rafiq Azam/ Photographer: Daniele Domenicali

All you need to know about doors and windows

9h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Chicken captured in Pentagon

Chicken captured in Pentagon

3h | Videos
World’s largest Igloo Café opens in Kashmir

World’s largest Igloo Café opens in Kashmir

3h | Videos

Chrome is changing its logo

3h | Videos
Pooja planned to marry Sohail Khan

Pooja planned to marry Sohail Khan

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

3
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

4
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 