Oil eases as investors eye US oil release, China demand concerns

World+Biz

Reuters
14 January, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 14 January, 2022, 11:17 am

Related News

Oil eases as investors eye US oil release, China demand concerns

Brent and WTI prices are set to climb for a fourth week in a row, supported by supply concerns in Libya and Kazakhstan and a drop in US crude inventories to 2018 lows. Some investors are also optimistic that Omicron's impact on the global economy and oil demand will be short-lived

Reuters
14 January, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 14 January, 2022, 11:17 am
Towers and smokestacks are silhouetted at an oil refinery in Melbourne, 21 June, 2010. PHOTO: REUTERS/Mick Tsikas/File Photo
Towers and smokestacks are silhouetted at an oil refinery in Melbourne, 21 June, 2010. PHOTO: REUTERS/Mick Tsikas/File Photo

Oil prices eased for a second session on Friday on growing concerns that Washington may soon act to cool prices, while movement controls in China to rein in a Covid-19 outbreak weighed on fuel demand.

Brent crude futures fell 30 cents, or 0.4%, to $84.17 a barrel at 0150 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude was down 45 cents, or 0.6%, at $81.67 a barrel.

China, the No 2 oil consumer globally, has suspended some international flights and stepped up efforts to rein in a virus outbreak at Tianjin while the highly transmissible Omicron variant has spread to the northeastern city of Dalian.

Many cities, including Beijing, have also urged people to stay put during the Lunar New Year holiday, which could cool demand for transport fuel during a peak travel season.

"Market is a bit toppish," said Avtar Sandu, a commodities manager at Phillip Futures in Singapore, adding that reports on the Covid-19 situation in China and the sale of strategic petroleum reserves (SPR) in the United States were a concern.

The US Energy Department said on Thursday it had sold 18 million barrels of strategic crude oil reserves to six companies, including Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) and a unit of refiner Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N).

Nevertheless, Brent and WTI prices are set to climb for a fourth week in a row, supported by supply concerns in Libya and Kazakhstan and a drop in US crude inventories to 2018 lows. Some investors are also optimistic that Omicron's impact on the global economy and oil demand will be short-lived.

Several banks have forecast oil prices to hit $100 a barrel later this year as demand is expected to outstrip supply.

"The short-term outlook still has many risks, but optimism is high that it will be short-lived," OANDA's analyst Edward Moya said in a note.

However, with oil prices above $80 a barrel, there is growing political pressure for the White House to lobby OPEC+ to hit their production quotas, he said.

"Biden may resort to another SPR release and while that won't solve any problems, it could send WTI crude down to the $80 level," Moya said.

Oil Demand / oil supply / US oil supply / US-China Relations

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Shovon Islam. Illustration: TBS

As RMG orders surge, so do the headaches

1h | Panorama
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

1h | Food
Illustration: TBS

Towards creating a more equal society

2h | Thoughts
Rafiqul Islam has dedicated his whole life to the art of rickshaw painting. The painting pictured here was inspired by the famous Dogs Playing Poker painting. Photo: Protibha

Rickshaw art seeks refuge on boxes, cups and ornaments

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

US must end Guantanamo chapter: UN

US must end Guantanamo chapter: UN

16h | Videos
Farbot has intelligence

Farbot has intelligence

16h | Videos
Story of rickshaw painter Rafiqul Islam

Story of rickshaw painter Rafiqul Islam

22h | Videos
Goldfish learns to drive a car in Israel

Goldfish learns to drive a car in Israel

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

2
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

3
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

4
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

5
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

6
Photo: TBS
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike