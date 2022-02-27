Nova Kakhovka has fallen to Russia: Ukraine media

A city in Ukraine's south has been taken over by Russia, Ukraine media has reported.

Russian troops now occupy Nova Kakhovka, or New Kakhovka. It is a small city but one strategically located on the Dnieper River which directly supplies the Crimean peninsula with water channels, reports the BBC.

Its mayor Volodymyr Kovalenko has reportedly said that Russian troops have seized the city's executive committee and removed all Ukrainian flags from buildings.

Analysts have noted that Russia's advance from the south have been one of the most successful so far, with Russian forces threatening Kherson, Mykolaiv and Melitopol.