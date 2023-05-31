North Korea's space launch programme and long-range missile projects

31 May, 2023, 11:50 am
31 May, 2023

General view during the test firing of what state media report is a North Korean &quot;new type&quot; of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in this undated photo released on 24 March, 2022 by North Korea&#039;s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA via REUTERS/File Photo
General view during the test firing of what state media report is a North Korean "new type" of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in this undated photo released on 24 March, 2022 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA via REUTERS/File Photo

North Korea made a failed attempt at launching its first spy satellite on Wednesday (31 May), with the booster and payload plunging into the sea, North Korean state media said, a setback in its pursuit of a space programme that dates to the 1990s.

The United States, South Korea and the West have condemned the North's space vehicle launches for using ballistic missile technology, which it is banned from doing under United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The following is a timeline of the North's space programme, satellite launches and development of rocket technology.

31 August, 1998: North Korea kicks off its space programme by launching a Kwangmyongsong-1 satellite on a Paektusan rocket from the Tonghae Satellite Launching Ground near the east coast. Pyongyang declares it a success, but US officials said it broke up over the Pacific Ocean.

5 April, 2009: Then-leader Kim Jong Il oversees the launch of the Kwangmyongsong-2 satellite from the Tonghae complex, but it once again fails and crashes in the ocean. State media suggest that 14 North Korean soldiers were killed during the launch.

13 April, 2012: The Kwangmyongsong-3 satellite is launched from the newly completed Sohae Satellite Launching Station in the western region. Foreign media are invited to observe the launch, which once again is unsuccessful.

12 December, 2012: North Korea successfully launches the Kwangmyongsong-3, putting an object in orbit. While the North claimed it to be an observation satellite, it is not believed to carry a functioning transmission system.

April 2013: North Korea establishes the National Aerospace Development Administration (NADA) which purports to pursue space exploration for peaceful purposes. The reconnaissance satellite launch on Wednesday was conducted by NADA.

7 February, 2016: North Korea sends up a satellite. The United States calls it a disguised test of an engine powerful enough to launch an ICBM. International observers said the satellite appears to be under control, but there is lingering debate over whether it sent any transmissions.

24 August, 2016: Hyon Kwang-il, director of scientific research at the North's National Aerospace Development Administration says "our aerospace scientists will conquer space and definitely plant the flag of North Korea on the Moon."

23 June, 2016: North Korea says it successfully tested an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM), with a range of 2,000 to 3,400 miles (3,200-5,400 km).

4 July, 2017: North Korea tests an ICBM for the first time, saying the missile can reach the continental United States. The missile, Hwasong-14, is tested again three weeks later, this time in a night launch.

29 August, 2017: North Korea fires an intermediate-range missile over northern Japan, prompting warnings to residents to take cover. The missile falls into the Pacific Ocean but sharply raises tensions in the region.

13 January, 2021: During a party congress, leader Kim Jong Un reveals a wish list that includes developing military reconnaissance satellites.

19 December, 2022: North Korea said it has conducted a "final phase" test for the development of a spy satellite at the Sohae launch station to check satellite imaging, data transmission and control systems.

16 March, 2023: North Korea test launches the Hwasong-17 ICBM, its biggest missile, which some analysts believe incorporates technology for space launch vehicles.

25 May, 2023: Construction and preparations at the Sohae Satellite Launching Station are moving forward at a "remarkable pace," a US-based think tank says.

29 May, 2023: North Korea notifies Japan and the International Maritime Organization of a plan to launch a satellite between 31 May and 11 June.

30 May, 2023: Ri Pyong Chol, the North's highest-ranking military official after leader Kim, said joint military drills by the United States and South Korea required Pyongyang to acquire the "means capable of gathering information about the military acts of the enemy in real-time".

31 May,2023: North Korea attempts to launch the satellite, but the rocket plunged into the sea "after losing thrust due to the abnormal starting of the second-stage engine," state media KCNA reported.

