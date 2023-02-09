North Korea shows off possible solid-fuel ICBM at nighttime parade

World+Biz

Reuters
09 February, 2023, 09:30 am
Last modified: 09 February, 2023, 09:32 am

Related News

North Korea shows off possible solid-fuel ICBM at nighttime parade

Reuters
09 February, 2023, 09:30 am
Last modified: 09 February, 2023, 09:32 am
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a military parade to mark the 75th founding anniversary of North Korea&#039;s army, at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea February 8, 2023, in this photo released by North Korea&#039;s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a military parade to mark the 75th founding anniversary of North Korea's army, at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea February 8, 2023, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA via REUTERS

Nuclear-armed North Korea displayed multiple long-range missiles during a nighttime parade, its state media reported on Thursday, including what analysts say could be a new, solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

North Korea held the widely anticipated nighttime military parade in Pyongyang on Wednesday to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of its army, attended by leader Kim Jong Un, state news agency KCNA said.

The ICBMs showed North Korea's "greatest" nuclear strike capability, the KCNA said, adding that the parade also featured tactical nuclear units.

Satellite imagery from the US-based firm Maxar Technologies showed military vehicles and crowds in Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung Square.

Among the systems on display were the country's largest-yet ICBM, the Hwasong-17, followed by what some analysts said could be a new solid-fuel ICBM.

"Following the apparent Hwasong-17 ICBM pairs are four unidentified but apparently similarly sized canisterised systems," Joseph Dempsey, a defence researcher at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, said on Twitter.

Ankit Panda of the United States–based Carnegie Endowment for International Peace said the canisterised ICBM might be one seen during a 2017 parade, and which has so far not been tested.

Most of the country's largest ballistic missiles use liquid fuel, which requires them to be loaded with propellant at their launch site - a time-consuming process.

Developing a solid-fuel ICBM has long been seen as a key goal for the country, as it could make its nuclear missiles harder to spot and destroy during a conflict.

It is unclear how close the suspected new missile could be to testing. North Korea has sometimes displayed mockups at the parades.

The country has forged ahead with its ballistic missile programme, launching larger and more advanced missiles than ever before, despite United Nations Security Council resolutions and sanctions.

north korea / ICBM

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Caption1: One of Shaker Ibne Amin’s earliest and most favourite builds which he calls the ‘Soul’. Photo: Saikat Roy

3Monkey Custom Builds: Building custom bicycles in Bangladesh

1h | Wheels
Chinese automobile manufacturers dominate the 2023 Dhaka Motor Fest

Chinese automobile manufacturers dominate the 2023 Dhaka Motor Fest

40m | Wheels
Subhash Chandra Ghosh. Sketch: TBS

No conflicts, no frills: How ABC Ltd remained united for 3 generations and expanded its businesses

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Planning to study abroad? Explore these four underrated scholarships

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Sirajdikhan's delicious Patkhir is also in demand abroad

Sirajdikhan's delicious Patkhir is also in demand abroad

5m | TBS Stories
LeBron James NBA's all-time highest scorer

LeBron James NBA's all-time highest scorer

5m | TBS SPORTS
Turkaslan's fate is the contrast of Atsu's

Turkaslan's fate is the contrast of Atsu's

10m | TBS SPORTS
Ethnic Minority Folk stories at Dhaka Art Summit

Ethnic Minority Folk stories at Dhaka Art Summit

10m | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

3
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case

4
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

5
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

HSC results to be published Wednesday

6
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times