North Korea says Travis King wants refuge from racism, mistreatment in US

World+Biz

Reuters
16 August, 2023, 09:20 am
Last modified: 16 August, 2023, 09:41 am

Related News

North Korea says Travis King wants refuge from racism, mistreatment in US

Travis King dashed into the North while on a civilian tour of the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the heavily fortified border between the two Koreas

Reuters
16 August, 2023, 09:20 am
Last modified: 16 August, 2023, 09:41 am
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Army soldier Travis King appears in this unknown location, undated photo obtained by REUTERS/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Army soldier Travis King appears in this unknown location, undated photo obtained by REUTERS/File Photo

North Korea concluded that Travis King wants refuge there or in another country because of "inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination" in the US and the military, state media said on Wednesday, Pyongyang's first public acknowledgement of King's crossing from South Korea on July 18.

A private in the US Army, King dashed into the North while on a civilian tour of the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the heavily fortified border between the two Koreas.

US officials have said they believe King crossed the border intentionally, and have declined so far to classify him as a prisoner of war.

North Korean investigators have also concluded that King crossed deliberately and illegally, with the intent to stay in the North or in a third country, state news agency KCNA said.

"During the investigation, Travis King confessed that he had decided to come over to the DPRK as he harbored ill feeling against inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination within the US Army," KCNA reported, using the initials of North Korea's official name. "He also expressed his willingness to seek refugee in the DPRK or a third country, saying that he was disillusioned at the unequal American society."

KCNA said King was "kept under control by soldiers of the Korean People's Army" after his crossing and the investigation is still active.

King's uncle, Myron Gates, told ABC News earlier in August that his nephew was experiencing racism during his military deployment, and after he spent time in a South Korean jail, he did not sound like himself.

Explainer: Who is the US soldier, Travis King, who crossed into North Korea?

UNCERTAIN FUTURE

US officials have so far said that the North had not provided substantive responses to their requests for information on King.

The Pentagon said it could not verify King's comments as reported by KCNA, and remains focused on his safe return. It did not address whether it had heard more details from North Korea.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A spokesman for the United Nations Command (UNC), which oversees the border village where King crossed, said he did not have anything to add to previous statements.

How to classify the 23-year-old has been an open question for the US military.

As an active-duty soldier he might appear to qualify as a POW, given that the United States and North Korea technically remain at war. The 1950-53 Korean War ended in an armistice rather than a peace treaty. The Korean Peninsula technically remains at war with the UNC providing oversight for the armistice.

Factors including King's decision to cross into North Korea of his own free will, in civilian attire, appear to have disqualified him from POW status, US officials have said.

King, who joined the US Army in January 2021, is a Cavalry Scout with the Korean Rotational Force, which is part of the US security commitment to South Korea.

But his posting was dogged by legal troubles.

He faced two allegations of assault in South Korea, and eventually pleaded guilty to one instance of assault and destroying public property for damaging a police car during a profanity-laced tirade against Koreans, according to court documents. He was due to face more disciplinary measures when he arrived back in the United States.

King had finished serving military detention and had been transported by the US military to the airport to return to his home unit in the United States. Instead, he left the airport, joined a tour of the border area, where he ran across despite attempts by South Korean and US guards to stop him.

Top News / USA

US-North Korea / Racism in USA / Racism in America / Travis King / US Army

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Inside the efficient world of Dhaka's green offices

Inside the efficient world of Dhaka's green offices

1d | Habitat
Too many gyms in Dhaka, but hardly any profit

Too many gyms in Dhaka, but hardly any profit

1d | Panorama
Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

2d | Panorama
The highly inflated prices of CNG auto rickshaws have made auto rickshaws a target of thieves putting the lives of its drivers in danger. Photo: TBS

How a Tk5 lakh CNG auto rickshaw ended up costing Tk25 lakh

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Curiosity finds clues to Mars’ water past

Curiosity finds clues to Mars’ water past

24m | TBS Science
Lowest growth in deposits in 11 years

Lowest growth in deposits in 11 years

3h | TBS Economy
The hijacking of the Bangladesh State

The hijacking of the Bangladesh State

20h | TBS Stories
The reasons why China's economy is slowing?

The reasons why China's economy is slowing?

21h | TBS Economy

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

5
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

6
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

No half fare for students in Metro Rail, freedom fighters can travel for free