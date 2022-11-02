North Korea missile lands off South Korean coast for first time, prompting air raid warnings

World+Biz

Reuters
02 November, 2022, 08:35 am
Last modified: 02 November, 2022, 08:38 am

Related News

North Korea missile lands off South Korean coast for first time, prompting air raid warnings

Reuters
02 November, 2022, 08:35 am
Last modified: 02 November, 2022, 08:38 am
People watch a TV broadcasting a news report on North Korea firing three ballistic missiles into the sea, in Seoul, South Korea, November 2, 2022. Yonhap via REUTERS
People watch a TV broadcasting a news report on North Korea firing three ballistic missiles into the sea, in Seoul, South Korea, November 2, 2022. Yonhap via REUTERS

A North Korean ballistic missile landed less than 60 kilometres off South Korea's coast on Wednesday, the first time an apparent test had landed near the South's waters, leading to air raid warnings, officials said.

The missile was one of three short-range ballistic missiles fired from the North Korean coastal area of Wonsan into the sea, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

The JCS said at least one of the missiles landed 26 kilometres south of the Northern Limit Line (NLL), a disputed inter-Korean maritime border. The missile landed 57 kilometres from the South Korean city of Sokcho, on the east coast, and 167 kilometres from Ulleung, where air raid warnings were issued.

"We heard the siren at around 8:55 am and all of us in the building went down to the evacuation place in the basement," an Ulleung county official told Reuters. "We stayed there until we came upstairs at around 9:15 after hearing that the projectile fell into the high seas."

A resident on the southern part of the island said they received no warnings.

The launches came just hours after Pyongyang demanded that the United States and South Korea stop large-scale military exercises, saying such "military rashness and provocation can be no longer tolerated."

A spokesman for the South Korean military said authorities were analysing the launches to see whether the missiles' flight paths were intentional or whether one had gone off course.

It was the first time a North Korean ballistic missile had landed near South Korean waters, JCS said.

"Our military can never tolerate this kind of North Korea's provocative act, and will strictly and firmly respond under close South Korea-U.S. cooperation," JCS said in a news release.

"For North Korea to test missiles in S or SE direction into East Sea and towards South Korean territory is highly unusual and particularly provocative," Joseph Dempsey, a defence researcher at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, wrote in a post online.

On Monday United States and South Korea began Vigilant Storm, one of their largest combined military air drills, with hundreds of warplanes from both sides staging mock attacks 24 hours a day.

North Korea has test-fired a record number of missiles this year, and has said that a recent flurry of launches were in response to the allied drills.

Japan defence minister Yasukazu Hamada said the government believed at least two ballistic missiles had been launched from North Korea, one flying east and another southeast.

"North Korea has been repeatedly launching missiles at an unprecedented rate, in new ways that we have not seen before," Hamada said to reporters in Tokyo on Wednesday morning.

"These actions threaten the peace and stability of Japan, the wider region, as well as the broader international community, and are utterly unacceptable," he added.

Japan has lodged a complaint and protested the actions via diplomatic channels in Beijing, he said.

north korea / North Korea-South Korea / North Korea missile / Ballistic Missile

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nirmol Saha’s three sons- Porimol, Uttom and Utpol Saha- are now continuing with their father’s sweet making business. Photo: Rakibul Islam

Vadu Saha: The 60-year-old sweet maker deeply intertwined with the history of Rajbari

1h | Panorama
Graphics: TBS

The missing 'political will' to rein in money laundering

3h | Panorama
European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde has warned investors of a “higher likelihood of a recession” and signaled a less hawkish approach is in the works. Photo: Reuters

Whatever you do, do not mention the interest rate pivot

22h | Panorama
Agroshift supplies RMG workers with agricultural products directly from the farmers. PHOTO: Agroshift’s Facebook page

Replacing middlemen: Will Agroshift's attempts at scaling up see success?

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

T20 World Cup 2022: Key factors in Bangladesh-India match

T20 World Cup 2022: Key factors in Bangladesh-India match

2h | Videos
This Pakistani movie is making records one after the other

This Pakistani movie is making records one after the other

2h | Videos
Russia suspends Ukraine grain export deal

Russia suspends Ukraine grain export deal

14h | Videos
Test run of Padma Bridge rail link project begins

Test run of Padma Bridge rail link project begins

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

3
Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF
Economy

Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF

4
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question

5
Photo: Reuters
Banking

IMF pushes for declaring defaulters in 90-day past-due

6
Dhaka elephants that now exist only in place names
Bangladesh

Dhaka elephants that now exist only in place names