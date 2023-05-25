North Korea constructing satellite launch pad with 'new urgency'

World+Biz

Reuters
25 May, 2023, 08:40 am
Last modified: 25 May, 2023, 08:40 am

Related News

North Korea constructing satellite launch pad with 'new urgency'

Reuters
25 May, 2023, 08:40 am
Last modified: 25 May, 2023, 08:40 am
A North Korea flag flutters next to concertina wire at the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A North Korea flag flutters next to concertina wire at the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Construction at North Korea's satellite launching station has hit a "new level of urgency," most likely in preparation for a launch, a US-based think tank said in a report citing commercial satellite imagery.

North Korea says it has completed its first military spy satellite, and leader Kim Jong Un has approved final preparations for a launch to place it in orbit, without publicising a date.

Commercial satellite imagery from Monday shows that progress on a new launch pad in a coastal area east of North Korea's Sohae Satellite Launching Station is moving forward at a "remarkable pace", 38 North, a Washington-based programme that monitors North Korea, said in a report on Thursday.

"While the key components of the Sohae complex have been undergoing modernization and expansion over the past year, this uptick in activity suggests a new level of urgency in making the site ready to accommodate satellite launches," the report said.

The new launch pad appears to feature a rail-mounted assembly structure, a possible mechanism for lifting a rocket into place, lighting towers, and a tunnel for funnelling flames away.

If it is meant to service liquid-fuelled rockets, additional infrastructure will most likely be needed, the report added.

At Sohae's main launch pad, crews appear to have completed modifications to the gantry tower, while work continues on a storage for fuel and oxidizer.

A new area for VIPs to observe launches also appears largely completed, 38 North concluded.

Analysts say a military satellite is part of the reclusive, nuclear-armed state's efforts to advance surveillance technology, including drones, to improve its ability to strike targets in the event of a conflict.

North Korea has tried several times to launch "earth observation" satellites, of which two appeared to have been successfully placed in orbit, including the latest in 2016.

International observers have said the satellite seemed to be under control, but there was lingering debate over whether it had sent any transmissions.

north korea / Satellite

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

'We could invest and mobilise $5 billion in the next five years': IFC Regional Vice President, Asia and the Pacific

15m | Panorama
Photo: Ahashanul Rajib

Mohammad Shoaib: The last of Bangladesh's cinema poster painters

13h | Panorama
On Sunday, the protestors, under the banner &quot;Saat Masjid Sarak Gach Rakkha Andalan,&quot; were marching to the DSCC Nagar Bhaban in Gulistan to speak to Mayor Taposh. Photo: TBS

Cut down the disconnect, not trees

20h | Panorama
What 'The Kerala Story' says about Bollywood’s shifting narratives

What 'The Kerala Story' says about Bollywood’s shifting narratives

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why world is watching Turkey election?

Why world is watching Turkey election?

13h | TBS World
What Saudi Government doing to compete with the Western World

What Saudi Government doing to compete with the Western World

12h | TBS SPORTS
Old Rolexes are more expensive than the new ones!

Old Rolexes are more expensive than the new ones!

22h | TBS Stories
Why Bakhmut matters for Russia & Ukraine?

Why Bakhmut matters for Russia & Ukraine?

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

3
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

4
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

5
Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars
Bangladesh

Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars

6
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss