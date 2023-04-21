North Korea accuses G7 of interference by calling for denuclearisation

World+Biz

Reuters
21 April, 2023, 09:55 am
Last modified: 21 April, 2023, 10:00 am

Related News

North Korea accuses G7 of interference by calling for denuclearisation

Reuters
21 April, 2023, 09:55 am
Last modified: 21 April, 2023, 10:00 am
A North Korean flag flutters at the propaganda village of Gijungdong in North Korea, in this picture taken near the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, South Korea, July 19, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool/Files
A North Korean flag flutters at the propaganda village of Gijungdong in North Korea, in this picture taken near the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, South Korea, July 19, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool/Files

North Korea's position as a nuclear weapons state will remain undeniable and it will "continue legitimate action" until military threats from the United States and its allies are eliminated, state media KCNA said on Friday (21 April).

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui issued a statement criticising the United States and other Group of Seven countries. The G7 foreign ministers condemned the North's 13 April test of what Pyongyang said was a solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile and urged denuclearisation at the end of their meeting in Japan on Tuesday.

Tension has flared in recent weeks as the isolated country has ramped up military activities, and threatened "more practical and offensive" action as US and South Korean forces conduct annual springtime military exercises.

North Korea has been reacting furiously to those exercises, calling them a rehearsal for "an all-out, nuclear war."

Choe said North Korea's status as a nuclear power is "final and irreversible," and will remain an "undeniable reality" even if Washington and others in the West deny it.

Pyongyang's development of nuclear weapons was only intended to guard against US threats, she said, urging Washington to drop its "hostile policy" against the North to ensure its own security.

"It is an anachronistic idea if you think that only Washington has the right and capability to carry out a nuclear strike," KCNA quoted her as saying.

"As long as we have the strength to hit back against US nuclear threats, we will never seek recognition or approval from anyone."

Choe accused the G7 countries of illegally interfering in North Korea's internal affairs by demanding denuclearisation, saying Pyongyang will take strong action if they attempt to violate its sovereignty and fundamental interests.

"We will continue all legitimate action granted to any sovereign states until military threats from the US and its allied hostile forces are completely eliminated, and the hostile environment that impedes our independent existence and development is fundamentally ended," Choe said.

Top News

north korea / Denuclearization / G7

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Rana Plaza collapse, one of the deadliest industrial accidents in modern human history, was a watershed moment that ushered in substantial improvements in the RMG sector. However, many survivors still remain in a dire state. Photo: Reuters

'People remember us once every year. But we live this life year long'

1h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

'I cannot keep a job because I fear the building will collapse'

1h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

In the land of Dead Sea: Six magical days in Jordan

1d | Explorer
The hanging electric wires above the aisle in between Noor Mansion and Gawsia Market look unwelcoming, if not outright terrifying. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

An evening at Dhaka's 'extremely risky' shopping centres 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What is the future of digital marketing in the age of AI?

What is the future of digital marketing in the age of AI?

14h | TBS Stories
What's in Chattogram’s first commercial turf court

What's in Chattogram’s first commercial turf court

13h | TBS SPORTS
Baisakhi Fair at Bangla Academy premises

Baisakhi Fair at Bangla Academy premises

19h | TBS Stories
GreyLo: An artistic step in footwear

GreyLo: An artistic step in footwear

15h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

2
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

3
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

4
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays

5
Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee
Economy

Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee

6
Photo: Courtesy
South Asia

Unique Group to build Taj and Vivanta hotels in Dhaka