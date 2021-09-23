Nobel prize banquet postponed again in 2021 due to pandemic

World+Biz

Reuters
23 September, 2021, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 23 September, 2021, 09:14 pm

Related News

Nobel prize banquet postponed again in 2021 due to pandemic

The traditional festivities were replaced last year as well with a mainly digital celebration as the pandemic raged Europe and the rest of the world

Reuters
23 September, 2021, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 23 September, 2021, 09:14 pm
The box containing the Nobel Prize medal in physics is pictured before being awarded to German scientist Reinhard Genzel in Munich, Germany, December 8, 2020. Peter Kneffel/Pool via REUTERS
The box containing the Nobel Prize medal in physics is pictured before being awarded to German scientist Reinhard Genzel in Munich, Germany, December 8, 2020. Peter Kneffel/Pool via REUTERS

There will be no banquet in Stockholm this year and laureates will receive their Nobel Prize medals and diplomas in their home countries, the Nobel Foundation said on Thursday.

The traditional festivities were replaced last year as well with a mainly digital celebration as the pandemic raged Europe and the rest of the world.

"I think everybody would like the Covid-19 pandemic to be over, but we are not there yet," the Nobel Foundation said in a statement, adding it hoped to hold a small, local award ceremony despite the laureates not being present.

The Foundation said the ceremony will be broadcast on television and live streamed via its Nobel Prize digital platforms.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee is keeping open the possibility of awarding the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo in an in-person event.

"In mid-October, the Committee will announce the format of the Nobel festivities in Oslo," the Nobel Foundation said.

Last year's Peace Prize was awarded to the World Food Programme in a virtual ceremomy.

This year's Nobel Prizes, awarded in for achievement in medicine, physics, chemistry, literature, peace and economics, will be announced from October 4 to 11.

The Nobel Prizes were created in the will of Swedish dynamite inventor and businessman Alfred Nobel and have been awarded since 1901.

Top News

Nobel Prize Banquet / COVID-19 / Nobel Prize

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives

4h | Videos
France and US, Australia rift over Aukus

France and US, Australia rift over Aukus

4h | Videos
Imaginary of the Common: 50 years of Sultan’s Oeuvre'

Imaginary of the Common: 50 years of Sultan’s Oeuvre'

6h | Videos
Russia shooting a movie in outer space

Russia shooting a movie in outer space

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: Students take their seats for the diploma ceremony at the John F. Kennedy School of Government during the 361st Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

3
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

4
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

5
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport
Trade

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

6
The rise and fall of Evaly
Economy

The rise and fall of Evaly